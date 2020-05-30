Tom Brady gave a graduation speech to students at Forman School, a private boarding school in Connecticut

In a video provided to Balloon At school, Brady began the speech by addressing the difficulties with online learning that students had to endure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forman School is a private boarding school in Litchfield, Connecticut, exclusively for students with learning disabilities like ADHD, ADD, and dyslexia. Helping children with intellectual disabilities is a major cause for Brady, as he was an honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies Foundation before resigning last December.

"We have all had difficult times to overcome the different adversities and challenges we face, and this is no different," said Brady. "I think what you understand when you're going through things like this is that you learn from them and get the best out of them."

Brady spoke about how, although he is now considered one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, he had no idea what the future held for him when he graduated from high school, but emphasized the importance of continuous improvement. .

"What I thought I could control was how hard I worked, the commitment to the other people on my team, the commitment I made to my family, the commitment I made to myself to continue learning and improve," said Brady. "Those are the important things that I kept developing because they had served me well in high school."

Brady then spoke of being seventh in the depth chart as a quarterback in his first year at Michigan, his initial difficulties in college, and how he used them to improve. He said he thought the lessons he learned in high school and college would lead to an easy transition to the NFL, but he quickly realized that that was the wrong way to approach his new opportunity.

"I was a little disappointed that I was recruited so late in the draft," Brady said, referring to his 199th pick for the Patriots in 2000. "I thought I'm going to be a second-round pick or a third-round pick. & # 39 ;, but explorers really didn't see me that way.

"When I was drafted by the Patriots, nobody really believed that I could be a high-caliber player in professional soccer, but you know what? I thought I could. "

Brady closed his speech by telling the students to continue learning, be humble and take over your future.

"Your future will be what you make of it," said Brady. “Because you are not going to be able to trust people to do things for you. This is not life. If you want to be good at something, you will have to put all your commitment, effort and discipline to achieve it. "