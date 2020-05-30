Today is the day: if the weather allows it, the United States is returning to space

Storm clouds arrive at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on the night of May 29, 2020 as xenon lights illuminate the historic pad 39A. Trevor Mahlmann

Sunrise on Platform 39A on Saturday Hopefully the launch day time will look like these clear skies. Trevor Mahlmann

Launch pad 39A. Where Neil, Buzz and Michael went to the Moon. Where the first and last space shuttle flew from. And now, where Bob and Doug will be released on May 30, 2020. Trevor Mahlmann

Beautiful partly cloudy skies grace the bottom of Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon a day before their second launch attempt to send NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the Space Station. Trevor Mahlmann

Close-up of the Crew Dragon spacecraft on the Falcon 9 rocket with the NASA meatball and the flag of the United States. Trevor Mahlmann

One of 4 remote camera sites near the historic 39A launch pad where Up News Info launch photographer Trevor Mahlmann has an established camera. It should be a beautiful takeoff view. Trevor Mahlmann

Annex A. Remote camera = established. Trevor Mahlmann

Now this is what a 21st century rocket, spaceship, and launch pad look like. Trevor Mahlmann

After nine years without a human launch from Florida, it's about time, right?

During Wednesday's technically smooth countdown, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived within 17 minutes of launch before a scrub due to bad weather. Now the crew will get dressed and will try again on Saturday despite the still uncertain weather.

SpaceX is working on an instant launch at 3:22 pm ET (19:22 UTC). The major concern again today is the development of thunderstorms near the launch site this afternoon, which could violate a number of weather criteria, including not only precipitation, but also residual electrical power from atmospheric lighting. Overall, the probability of acceptable weather at launch is around 50 percent, forecasters estimate. They are also on the lookout for lower rank conditions in the event an emergency abortion is required during the rocket's climb into space.

This is nothing new to NASA or US human space flight. USA Like Commander Hurley, annotated on Twitter On Friday his first space mission in 2009 was washed five times due to weather or technical issues before it finally took off. "All launch confirmation criteria are developed well in advance of any attempt," Hurley said. "This makes it easier to make the right scrubbing or launching decision in the heat of the moment."

It has been a long journey for NASA and SpaceX to reach this point: Thousands of engineers and technicians have worked to design, develop, test, and fly hardware for the Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket in the past decade. But now the hardware and crew are ready, and at just the right time, to fly.

Just in time

The United States is politically divided, and tensions have erupted this week with the terrible death of an African-American man in Minnesota, George Floyd. The United States' return to human space flight now comes at a similar time in the history of Apollo 8, the first human space flight around the Moon, in December 1968.

Earlier this week, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine recognized NASA's potential to unite the country through shared exploration.

"This space program we have in this country brings people together, period," he said. "It always has. We look at the most divisive moments in the history of the United States. We think about the Vietnam War in the 1960s. Not just the war but the protests. We think of Civil Rights abuses and protests of Civil Rights. The very divisive, difficult times. And here we are, all these years later, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and we have this moment in time when we can bring people together again. "

We hope NASA and SpaceX will make it happen again this weekend. If Saturday's mission is done, there will be another launch opportunity on Sunday at 3pm ET (19:00 UTC), potentially with marginally better weather. Conditions really improve for Tuesday, but by then the appointment with the station will take roughly twice the 19 hours needed to get to the station after Saturday's launch.

A combined NASA and SpaceX webcast will begin today at 11 a.m. ET (15:00 UTC).

Listing image by Trevor Mahlmann