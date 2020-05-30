Thomas Middleditch and his wife Mollie divorce after 4 years of marriage

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and wife Mollie Gates they go their separate ways.
According to court documents obtained by PeopleGates filed for divorce from the actor on Thursday, May 28. He reportedly cited irreconcilable differences and mentioned his separation date on May 22.
"They still care deeply about each other and will move forward as friends," a source told the outlet.
Middleditch, 38, married Gates, 33, in August 2015. They did not share children together.
Their relationship made headlines when Middleditch told her Playboy in a 2019 interview they decided to open their marriage shortly after exchanging vows.
"Only after I got married did I like them, & # 39; Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to become non-traditional here & # 39;", he shared. "To her credit, instead of saying 'F-k you, I'm out', she said, 'Let's figure this out.' To be honest, the swing has saved our marriage." .
Middleditch admitted that he and his now estranged wife "would argue about it constantly," but attributed their success to opening "strict,quot; lines of communication and guidelines.
Last month, the HBO star appeared on The daily beast& # 39; s The last laugh Podcast to express your disappointment at the way you handled the disclosure of those private details about your marriage.
"To be honest, it's something I wish I could get back. It was a poor execution. But I've learned to keep things a little closer to the chest. It was honest (learning experience), to be honest." He explained.
"So I think the best thing I can do is go ahead," Middleditch said. "I wasn't expecting it. It's discouraging. It's embarrassing. And it has changed my relationship with the media and what I think about it."
