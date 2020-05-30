Thomas Middleditch and his wife Mollie divorce after 4 years of marriage

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and wife Mollie Gates they go their separate ways.

According to court documents obtained by PeopleGates filed for divorce from the actor on Thursday, May 28. He reportedly cited irreconcilable differences and mentioned his separation date on May 22.

"They still care deeply about each other and will move forward as friends," a source told the outlet.

Middleditch, 38, married Gates, 33, in August 2015. They did not share children together.

Their relationship made headlines when Middleditch told her Playboy in a 2019 interview they decided to open their marriage shortly after exchanging vows.

"Only after I got married did I like them, & # 39; Mollie, I'm sorry, but we have to become non-traditional here & # 39;", he shared. "To her credit, instead of saying 'F-k you, I'm out', she said, 'Let's figure this out.' To be honest, the swing has saved our marriage." .