"This is not about George's death,quot;: Protesters defy Minneapolis curfew order, anger of fires during 4th night of riots – Up News Info

– Protesters defy curfew orders in Minneapolis early Saturday morning, and firefighters are trying to put out several businesses and wildfires across the city on the fourth night of riots after George Floyd's death.

READ MORE: Former MPD officer Derek Chauvin could face nearly 20 years of George Floyd's death

Governor Tim Walz addressed the media at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center about the growing danger.

"This is not a shame, and this is not a statement … this is life threatening, dangerous for the best-qualified forces to deal with this," Walz said. "It is not about George's death. This is about the chaos caused."

Walz said the largest civilian deployment in state history is underway: three times the size of what was in place during the 1960s race riots. General Jon Jensen, chief of the Minnesota National Guard, He said 1,700 soldiers are prepared to be in Minneapolis on Saturday.

READ MORE: George Floyd Derek Chauvin worked security at the same Minneapolis nightclub

A couple of hours earlier, the Associated Press reported that the Pentagon had been ordered to prepare troops to send them to the Twin Cities, a move that is said to be rare in nature. Authorities say US Army soldiers. USA They can arrive in four hours.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said state leaders have information that may point to agitators, including white supremacist groups and drug cartels, that may play a role in anarchy.

Authorities said a total of 350 law enforcement officers were on the ground early Saturday morning, but protesters and protesters outnumbered them.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined the governor, general and commissioner at the press conference, where he also urged protesters to go home.

READ MORE: ‘It was a relief: George Floyd's fiancee speaks after Derek Chauvin's arrest

"If you care about your community, you must end this. It has to stop," Frey said. "You will not go back to the police officer who tragically killed George Floyd by looting."

The Minneapolis Fire Department took to Twitter on Friday night to assure the public that they are working hard to keep up with the countless fires. Firefighters could only work in scenes with the protection of the police. The owner of the Fade Factory hair salon on West Broadway Avenue and North 24th Avenue told Erin Hassanzadeh of Up News Info that when his business caught fire on Friday night, he called 911 and was told something about it: "We will add it to the list . "

The owner of the Fade Factory Barbor store in North Minneapolis, Trevon (in the white shirt), tells me that he called the fire department two and a half hours before they appeared. They told him it would be "put on the list,quot; when he called because they were so busy. Devastating. #wcco pic.twitter.com/NsnJtGztt4 – Erin Hassanzadeh Up News Info (@erinreportsTV) May 30, 2020

One night after the third Minneapolis police precinct building was overtaken and burned, protesters converged about four miles west and near the fifth compound of the compound on Friday night.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Mayor Jacob Frey talks about what led to the abandonment of the third constituency

Around 11:30 p.m. On Friday, police and National Guard slowly began moving toward the 5th Precinct en masse in a show of force along Lake Street. National Guard speakers announced that arrests will be made if protesters do not disperse.

Tear gas was sent to the crowd soon after. Just after midnight, there were reports of shots being fired at members of the police, but no one was injured in that incident. DPS officials said that at 12:20 a.m., several protesters had been arrested. Ninety minutes later, they confirmed that several officers had been injured by rioters.

Around 10 p.m., a couple of hundred protesters began to stop traffic on Interstate 35W. About four hours later, only looters remained, stopping traffic and targeting trucks full of goods.

The meeting at the 5th Enclosure started peacefully, but at 11 p.m. A nearby Wells Fargo branch was looted and burned down. The looters also raped a closed service station in front of the compound.

Around 11:25 a.m., the fire spread from Wells Fargo to a post office. The Hibachi Buffet on the block also burst into flames soon after.

#BREAK: Black smoke coming out of the US post office. USA Close to 1st Ave and Lake St. Adjacent to Hibachi and Wells Fargo restaurant also on fire @Up News Info pic.twitter.com/kpEZIbYyON – David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 30, 2020

This was a video of the burning hibachi restaurant on Lake and 1st Ave. Sorry for the poor quality pic.twitter.com/3VvAPgBJ3q – David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 30, 2020

Just before 1 a.m. On Saturday, protesters began setting fire to garbage cans, garbage cans, furniture, and other items in various residential blocks near the Fifth constituency building, moving burning items in the middle of the street. Some neighbors grabbed fire extinguishers and garden hoses to try and turn them off before they spread any further.

Earlier, protesters taunted members of the Minnesota State Patrol while holding a line near the burning third compound just before 8 p.m. the curfew went into effect.

Large crowds seen protesting at Nicollet and 31 outside the Fifth Enclosure. Video Credit: CE Visuals. The | https://t.co/S21uToJNeE pic.twitter.com/w9aTgr74QF – Up News Info – Up News Info Minnesota (@Up News Info) May 30, 2020

Dressed in riot gear, the soldiers did not move, but as soon as members of the guard appeared, protesters were warned that they were violating the governor's executive order.

The crowd followed the National Guard west on Lake Street. The entire time, the crowd was hit with tear gas, but they continued to move and follow the welds.

Large crowd of protesters in front of Minneapolis PD District 5 at Nicollet and W. 31st Street. Mostly calm.@Up News Info pic.twitter.com/4Xxp63OF1Z – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) May 30, 2020

The scene was chaotic, with law enforcement spraying tear gas into the crowd, as protesters threw bottles of water, and some drivers ran dangerously down Lake Street, with passengers hanging from vehicles and throwing projectiles.

READ MORE: Lawyer: Wife of accused former MPD officer Derek Chauvin files for divorce

Those who violate the curfew, which lasts from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Until further notice, you may face a misdemeanor charge, which involves 90 days in jail and a $ 1,000 fine. San Pablo and several suburbs also established curfews on Friday. St. Paul, which saw dozens of fires and nearly 200 looted and damaged buildings on Thursday, was relatively quiet on Friday, with most residents following Mayor Melvin Carter's orders.

The Minneapolis City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss Mayor Jacaob Frey's local emergency declaration.