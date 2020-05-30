These celebrities caught violating COVID-19 guidelines

Whether for breaking the order of social estrangement or not wearing a mask, several public figures have been caught red-handed without following the rules to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Up News Info – Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States earlier this year, many states have been placed in a state of blockade. With the public places closed and some out of work, people were not only confined to their homes, but had little to do.

It is not an ideal situation for most people, especially for those who used to have an intense social life and do outdoor activities. While many accepted the fact and spent their time doing more indoor activities, such as shooting TikTok videos, some just didn't give up on their normal lifestyles, even if it meant they had to break COVID-19 guidelines.

For public figures whose lives are constantly under the spotlight, it is easy to spot it when they make such a mistake. Like when some celebrities broke the rules of social estrangement, the public was quick to judge them.

To learn from the wrong ones and keep in mind the importance of following protocols, even though companies have opened up now, here are some of those public figures who have been caught violating COVID-19 guidelines.

1. Floyd Mayweather Instagram An avid partier, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He didn't waste time going to the club as soon as all states loosened COVID-19 restrictions. On May 23, the former boxing champion was spotted partying at the International Boutique Nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale with a group of other patrons, who were not wearing masks and not staying 6 feet from each other. This sparked the fury of Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane, who called it "disturbing" and said he displayed "a true lack of common sense and civic responsibility."

2. Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Instagram Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron they just couldn't stay away from each other. Amid their romance rumors, the Bachelor Nation couple met in Florida in March. While it was understandable that they wanted to quarantine together, fans were pissed off after the couple was also spotted partying on a boat together with friends. "When you want to be excited about Tyler and Hannah but don't believe in social estrangement," a fan reacted at the time. Later in April, Hannah left Florida to self-isolate in her native Alabama.

3. Tom Brady Instagram During the coronavirus blockade, many public places were closed to help stop the spread of the virus. That, however, did not stop. Tom brady from using a park in downtown Tampa, Florida, to exercise outdoors in April, breaking public health guidelines. He was caught red-handed by park personnel on patrol, but Mayor Jane Castor said he was not quoted. Later, the city tweeted on the former New England Patriots star: "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community with even bigger smiles; until then , stay safe and stay home as much as possible. " you can help flatten the curve. "

4. Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Instagram Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion He infuriated fans when they appeared together on their "Quarantine Radio." The Canadian rapper aired an April episode of his popular Instagram series from hit creator's house "Savage," where he tried to teach him a TikTok dance Out West Challenge. Viewers were quick to assess the meeting place of the two, and one asked why they took the unnecessary risk with the visit: "First of all, what is tory lanez doing at Megan's house?"

5. Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin broke the order of social distancing when he visited his father James Brolin and stepmother Barbara Streisand during the closure of the coronavirus in California. He even took Instagram to share a photo from their meeting, with him and his family wearing masks. That didn't stop people from criticizing him for not following the physical distancing guidelines, but he was quick to acknowledge his mistake. "My father lives next to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be around them, and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility … I think it was irresponsible," he said in an Instagram video.

6. Ivanka Trump Instagram Could not miss Ivanka Trump when we talk about breaking the orders of social distancing. Despite recommending people to follow federal guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, the President's daughter Donald trump She was caught traveling with her family to New Jersey from Washington over the Easter weekend. However, the White House defended his trip, stating: "His trip was no different than the one he had been traveling to / from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near his home in DC."

7. Kylie Jenner Instagram Kylie Jenner he had isolated himself at home during the coronavirus blockade until he went to visit BFF Stassie Karanikolaou in April. The 22-year-old reality show star put on makeup and opted to dress comfortably in a tie-dye sweater, without wearing a mask. Apparently, the cosmetic mogul came out for some fresh air and a snack, as she was seen leaving her friend's house with a bottle of water and a bag of potato chips. Despite the public appearance, a source assured PEOPLE that all members of the Kardashian family are taking social distancing seriously and said, "Everyone is still staying at home."

8. Andie MacDowell Instagram Another celebrity who tried to use a closed public place for their own benefit, Andie MacDowell She was caught escaping from the Audubon Center in Debs, Los Angeles, with her daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley, in April. They went as far as to crawl under a large iron gate in the closed park, apparently after a walk while walking their dog. But as no one came across "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and his family when they were away, the director of the Audubon Center, Marcos Trinidad, said: "We will not penalize them." Andie seemed to deny the sighting and wrote in her Instagram stories: "My two daughters are in Montana. They are not in Los Angeles." When his refusal was not enough and people continued to criticize, he eventually deleted his Twitter account.

9. Candace Owens Instagram Candace Owens He not only challenged the coronavirus guidelines, but also complained about them. The conservative political activist was approached by a police officer for not wearing a mask while inside a grocery store despite Whole Foods regulations. Instead of apologizing for that, he turned to Twitter to rant about the police encounter. "We come to this @WholeFoods EVERY DAY. Apparently starting yesterday, it is now illegal to enter without a mask," she tweeted at the time, drawing criticism from other users who criticized her for feigning ignorance about the pandemic.

10. Lori Harvey Instagram Lori harvey She generally pleased her fans every time she updated her social media account, but not when her friend Taina Williams shared photos from her Cinco de Mayo party. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey He hosted the pool party at his Hollywood Hills mansion, which was also attended by two other friends, Asia Carter and Amaya Colón, on May 7. The 23-year-old social media personality was quickly criticized for apparently ignoring the order of social distancing, with one asking "Is there no social distance?" Another commented, "This doesn't look like quarantine."

11. 2 Chainz Instagram Like Floyd Mayweather, 2 Chainz he wanted things to return to normal once states loosened COVID-19 restrictions. He and his business partner reopened their Restaurante & Tapas Escobar for dinner, but that did not go well when one of the restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia, was full of customers celebrating on Memorial Day. Georgia State Police officers noted that clients ignored all social distancing rules when they stopped, prompting it to close for "violating executive orders regarding the protocol issued due to COVID-19."

12. Donald Trump Instagram As a daughter, as a father. Ivanka Trump He was not the only one in the White House family who broke federal guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Even Donald trump, who should be the face of the country as president, did not set an example for the Americans, as he refused to wear a mask when he appeared in public. It was not a one-time incident, as he was seen breaking the rule when he visited the Honeywell plant in Arizona and later during a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan. In his defense, he said he carried it behind the scenes, but would not use it in front of the cameras. "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing him," he insisted.