There's a lot of guilt, but baseball is better acting together

My two cents on the current status of Major League Baseball:

* As Walt Weiss told me for my Sunday story about the echoes of the 1994 strike, if baseball can't solve its money problems and doesn't come back this summer "it will be paralyzing for our game."

You are absolutely right. I don't think it's a romantic or misguided notion to say baseball has always been a touchstone and something Americans can lean on in tough times. Baseball is in danger of losing that sacred ground if it cannot find a way to save the 2020 season.

* It is no secret that many children today think of baseball as a boring and slow game. But it is a game with nuances and beauty that can be nurtured and appreciated. A trip to the ballpark on a summer afternoon can make children more restless.

But what if there is no baseball in 2020? What if a future labor war ends another season or another World Series? Baseball can fire a generation of fans.

As Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci wrote: "Much of life's choices come from the influence of habit. People will have moved on. They will be out of baseball habit."

* Recent comments from Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell on Twitter: "No, I have to get my money back. I'm not playing unless I get mine, okay? And that's the way it is for me," he was so callous on a time when 41 million Americans are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I can understand Snell's desire to stand firm on the pay cuts, but saying it the way he did was wrong.

* I have heard from several fans who call players "greedy,quot; and are entitled. I do not agree with that. There are very few people on the planet who can do what they do. I have spent a lot of dollars over the years to see Bruce Springsteen perform live. He is very rich, but I don't envy him his money.

With that said, I think a lot of players live in a bubble. Some of them, born and raised as special athletes, have no connection to people like Anna, my favorite employee at my local Safeway. They should pay more attention to the real world. If they did, they would appreciate their fans more.

* Owners are winning the public relations battle right now because MLB tends to speak with one unified voice. They seem to provide a clear and direct message. Many fans, eager to see baseball again, don't want to deal with the complexities of the financial battle between the MLB Players Association and the owners.

Forbes estimates the average MLB team is now worth $ 1.85 billion, 4% more than last year. The wealth of the owners continues to grow. Average player salaries, on the other hand, though seemingly outrageous for most of us, have held at around $ 4.4 million for the past five seasons.

The Rockies, for example, are worth $ 1,275 billion, which is 4% more than last year. The New York Yankees, with a valuation of $ 5 billion, saw their value increase by 9% over the previous year. Admittedly, not all of the value is liquid and spendable cash, but please don't buy an argument that the owners will go down if the season is over.

* Finally, I'm going to steal a line from Hall of Fame baseball writer Jayson Stark, because he said it better than me.

Addressing the owners, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the players, Stark wrote: “Really now, there is only one option. And now is the time to do it. I'm naming myself to speak for all the living baseball fans when I say: Don't keep running this way!

"Just remember, you're not just saving a season. You're saving your sport."