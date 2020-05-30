Their wedding in Costa Rica is a victim of COVID, a couple among the first in San Mateo County to marry online – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – After a wedding in Costa Rica last year, Thomas and Klee Baxter planned an official wedding in San Mateo County.

Klee is Cambodian and the couple wanted a traditional Cambodian-style wedding in the county, which is where they planned to get their wedding license.

But before the wedding could take place earlier this year, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic struck, making the couple in late May one of the first in the county to marry via video conference.

"It was a unique and new experience, that's what life is about," said Klee Baxter.

Marriage license applications and wedding ceremonies are now available via video conference in San Mateo County, but the launch of the service was not exactly an easy walk to the altar.

In late April, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency order allowing online weddings, but the announcement left county officials and future brides and grooms struggling to figure out the logistics.

From online security challenges to record keeping, there was a long list of obstacles.

"We have received more than 100 calls from the on-site shelter asking how and where people can go to get married," said Jim Irizarry, assistant adviser to the county clerk-secretary.

Marriages in California require in-person verification and signatures, leaving many county officials across the state in a difficult situation.

"We did not have a public window in front of our facilities (which hindered) the ability to go to a window to verify," Irizarry said.

Instead, the county turned to teleconferencing as the legal equivalent of "in person."

Meanwhile, amid all the uncertainty, the Baxters felt a special sense of urgency to complete their marriage.

"I have two children and we want to start an adoption, and we didn't want to be in a situation where we weren't legally married," Klee said. "We want to make sure that our children are safe if something happens to us."

When the wedding date was finally set, the Baxters didn't notice, they found out the night before.

They hastily sent out a calendar invitation. Thomas' godfather acted as a witness, and the couple were married in front of a computer at their home, by a county official in their office.

However, after the ceremony, there was a special time when the wedding official took his laptop with a live image of the couple to a chapel and placed it on the altar, then took a photograph of the entire scene. to give the couple the feeling that they were standing under the wedding arch.

"It was all unexpected and unusual, but they tried to make it fun for us," said Klee. "At the end of the day we are married and that is what matters to us."

