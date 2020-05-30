The Vast of Night is an alien encounter movie like no other

AUSTIN, Texas: Everyone knows that the history of The vast of the night before they even hear about this movie. Filmmaker Andrew Patterson readily admits that he partially based his debut feature film on a real-life event, the 1965 Kecksburg incident, and even the initial idea that led him to investigate Kecksburg seemed familiar to Patterson. "I have a document on my phone of three or four dozen single-line movie ideas," he told Up News Info. "This one said, '1950s, black and white, New Mexico, UFO movie'."

But The vast of the night Ultimately, it doesn't depend on how your plot unfolds. This little low-budget sci-fi movie has wowed the festival audience enough to draw Amazon money heavily to its show: individual images that it would gladly frame for the office wall, dialogue that appeals to you no matter what. the theme, sonic blooms that stick. with you long after the credits arrive. Speaking to the filmmaker after a recent screening of Fantastic Fest, it becomes difficult to shake the feeling that he will manage a much larger studio budget of his choice in the very near future.

"We knew we were working on a genre that was used in the store, nothing new," says Patterson. "We wanted people to know,‘ OK, this is a kidnapping in New Mexico: we know this story, you know this story. How can we find a way and do something special to do something new? I wanted to make it like the movies I enjoy, which are generally about people learning from each other, their dynamics and relationships. So okay, I want to start this like it's a Richard Linklater movie … then we slide into something extraordinary. "

Fay (Sierra McCormick) is a student who bought a tape recorder and works at the switchboard. Amazon / YouTube

Everett (Jake Horowitz) is a radio DJ willing to train Fay in interview techniques. (It has the Rivers Cuomo style crossed with McConaughey's speech). Fantastic Fest / Fons PR

Whitney, Texas is pretty impressive when viewed through the correct lens (plays Cayuga, New Mexico in the 1950s in this movie) Amazon / YouTube

The vast of the night It has its vintage pieces, including some lovely classic cars and a driving style. Amazon / YouTube

This is a lot not Like the modern NBA game, but the New Mexico High School basketball rivalries of the 1950s bring all the townspeople together. Amazon / YouTube

The image of the official title of the current trailer … Amazon / YouTube

… but the film impressed enough people in Austin, Texas, to receive the Mondo treatment during Fantastic Fest 2019. Fantastic Fest / Fons PR / Mondo

Midwest Creator Mojo

Patterson has worked for years as a cameraman and amateur filmmaker in Oklahoma City, partially funding The vast of the night from funds raised through the filming of promotional videos for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Obviously, all those reps have built an incredible technical foundation for this first-time filmmaker. It may have taken four years to go from screenplay to screen, but the craftsmanship behind this movie only gets more impressive (and becomes more apparent) as the story unfolds.

To start, The vast of the night The vintage touches seem perfect, but they were very careful. Basketball in the 1950s, for example, did not have a three-point line or modern boards, and the game did not feature an endless pick-and-roll. So, for the great rivalry game that would occupy most of the city in this story, Patterson and company. They toured Oklahoma and Texas until they found a gym in Whitney, Texas that could look good. "We went and counted gyms, we looked at about 400," he says. "We sanded the floor, got rid of the three-point line, and that's a cost of $ 20,000, but I'm glad I did." I'm athletic enough to see that and glass boards, come on. "

the Vast of the night The team took the same obsessive approach to more central aspects of the film, such as the radio station and the switchboard. (Patterson initially toyed with the idea of ​​a play, and those venues would have been two of the top three sets.) To help these young actors better immerse themselves in the world and roles, Patterson wanted to make sure that the control panels used for the film could be actually used. They called the Oklahoma City Museum of Telephone History and connected with passionate switch collectors in the area, and finally found four functional switches and an enthusiast willing to modify them for 2019. "He got under the hood and made them work again. He then built a system where you can make calls, "says Patterson." You could pick up your cell phone, call the box, and then (Sierra McCormick, who plays Fay) could hear you on her headphones. "

The old school radio station required even more ingenuity for small movies. The team made a set for the inside of the station and staged it next to the basketball court at the Whitney Gym … because they didn't actually have permission to go to a radio station to film. "We knew they were going to demolish (the city radio station building) a month later, and the company had said, 'Yes, it's good to use,'" Patterson recalls. "So we put that tower on top, those call letters up front, and then they said, 'We're not comfortable with this, we're not going to log out'. And then we went and shot him, He's in the movie. The production design team did a lot of work. Luckily it's night, so we got away with it. 'There's a neon sign in the distance – someone throws a little duvetyne on it. Do we have permission? ? No. Okay, nobody's awake, go do it. "That way we could keep our dirty little secret: There's a subway five feet away."

Amazon / YouTube listing image