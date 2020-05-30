The Supreme Court upholds the Newsom Church service order; Sonoma Sheriff Still Challenging – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

Pleasant Hill teenager Ryan Joseph completes incredible recovery from hospital bed to graduate from high school

NICE HILL – There are few words to describe the courage that Ryan Joseph, a high school senior, has shown over the past two years. He went from being a promising prep fighter to fighting for his life after suffering a crippling back injury and inspiring his classmates to graduate with him on Friday. Two years ago, during a wrestling match, Joseph suffered an injury that left him paralyzed. Earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the wrestling season, Joseph returned to the same event where it all happened with a special message. read more

Coronavirus reopening

United States Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Newsom's Limits on Religious Services

WASHINGTON – A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits to attendance at worship services that were imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Faced with the dissent of the four most conservative judges, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four court liberals in rejecting a request from the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista. The church argued that the limits on how many people can attend its services violate constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and had been seeking an order in time for services on Sunday. The church said it has crowds of 200 to 300 people for its services. read more

Sonoma County Sheriff agrees to enforce local health order, then changes his mind

SONOMA COUNTY – After a confusing day in Sonoma County on Friday, it appeared that the county sheriff would not enforce the most restrictive local health department's current shelter order on the state's most relaxed restrictions. Earlier this week, Sonoma County Health Director Dr. Sundari Mase announced that she had decided not to follow the governor's guidelines to move to the next stage of reopening businesses, including beauty salons and hair salons. Dr. Mase has ordered an additional two week delay before expanding the vacancies. "It is very important to understand that the Sonoma County health orders are aligned with the California State health orders, allowing individual counties to take more restrictive measures," explained Dr. Mase. read more

Sausalito gradually reopens downtown parking lots to reduce congestion

SAUSALITO – The gradual reopening of municipal parking lots in Sausalito will continue this weekend in an effort to reduce congestion in the city center, city officials said Friday. Municipal lots 1 and 2 will remain open throughout the weekend. Lots 3 and 4 will remain closed, but will be opened if necessary. Residents, along with downtown merchants and their employees who are displaced by the closed lots, must park in metered spaces on the street with their rear bumper parking permits or their vehicle dashboard parking card. read more

Citing increase in COVID-19 cases, Alameda County officials leave current health order in place

ALAMEDA COUNTY – On Friday, Alameda County health officials confirmed they would not facilitate the current coronavirus shelter order, as much of California moved toward the reopening of Stage 3, citing a recent increase in cases of COVID-19. County officials warned residents that the data indicated it would be unsafe to relax the requirements of the most recent health order that was issued on May 18. "We currently have the highest rate of increase in cases in the Bay Area along with a large increase in

hospitalized cases It is imperative that we proceed with caution. In-person meetings are prohibited at this time, "the statement released by the Alameda County Health Department said Friday. read more

Trump announces that the USA USA Will end support for the World Health Organization during the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON – With the new US economic numbers. USA Highlighting the difficult path to an expected rebound, President Donald Trump on Friday pointed to the World Health Organization and China, blaming both for their role in the devastation of the pandemic. Trump announced that the United States will end its support for the WHO, accusing it of not responding adequately to the health crisis due to China's "total control,quot; over the global organization. Trump said Chinese officials "ignored,quot; their obligations to report to the WHO and pressured the agency to deceive the world when the virus was first discovered. The previous Friday, statistics from the US Department of Commerce. USA They showed a record 13.6% drop in spending in April, a day after a federal jobs report showed that another 2 million Americans were laid off last week. read more

San Mateo County churches, retail stores, beaches to reopen June 1 with restrictions

REDWOOD CITY – A recently revised coronavirus home stay order issued by San Mateo County health officials on Friday will allow houses of worship, retail stores and beaches to be reopened with some restrictions, effective Jan. 1. June. Morrow issued the revised order outlining the modifications and restrictions that places of worship and retail companies must follow. The new directive's reopening schedule is within the governor's Resilience Roadmap, but it leads the pace of reopening established by other Bay Area counties. The health order requires houses of worship to mark regions in 6-foot increments to indicate where people should stand; hallways should be designated as one-way to support social distancing. read more

Governor Newsom believes he can resume state breaks with COVID-19 tests

SACRAMENTO: From the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak in California, Governor Gavin Newsom has believed that the key to a successful return to a new normal level of everyday life was based on the ability to provide large-scale evidence within the state. It is a belief that he still has months after and is guiding his decision on the pace to lift the restrictions of his historic haven in the place that closed businesses and schools and forced millions to remain confined to their homes. "The most important thing that has happened to me and that gives me more confidence in our ability to deliver on the promise that we can safely and responsibly reopen the economy in the state of California is that our testing has increased substantially in this state," said. read more

Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Fest canceled; Weighing is still taking place

THERE IS HALF MOON – The 50th Half Moon Bay Pumpkin and Art Festival will not take place in October, the last major event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee Board of Directors made the cancellation official Thursday. The committee also announced the cancellation of the upcoming parade on July 4, which is also organized by the group. "We have been waiting for the situation to improve, but it has become clear that there is no realistic path for this year's festival due to the uncertainty we face, as well as government-issued guidelines that prohibit large public gatherings for the foreseeable future. " "Committee chairman Cameron Palmer said in a statement. read more

San Francisco Launches Large-Scale COVID-19 Tests at Hunters Point, Visitacion Valley, and Sunnydale

SAN FRANCISCO – Health officials, alarmed by a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the Bayview / Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco, announced Friday the launch of a large-scale testing program for residents living in the area. In a press release detailing the program, authorities said there have been 194 confirmed cases among Bayview Hunters Point residents as of May 28, 2020. Southeast neighborhoods, including Visitacion Valley and Sunnydale, have seen social inequalities. such as homelessness, unemployment and access to food exacerbated by the pandemic. read more

The state will hire nearly 2,000 temporary employees to help manage the increase in jobless claims

SAN FRANCISCO – The state's Employment Development Department plans to hire nearly 2,000 temporary full-time and hourly employees in the coming weeks to accelerate the delivery of unemployment benefits to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. EDD is collaborating with the California Department of Human Resources, the California Highway Patrol, and California Correctional Healthcare Services to evaluate, interview, and hire approximately 1,800 state employees. Hired will receive training to work at state unemployment call centers, process unemployment insurance claims, and analyze documents from applicants and their previous employers to determine their applicable benefits. read more

Reopening: Concerned Half Moon Bay officials reopened coastal beach parking lots

HALF MOON – Half Moon Bay officials announced they would reopen the beach parking lot along the San Mateo County coastline, but also expressed concern Thursday night about the impact that a weekend surge In out of town visitors could have it in your community. Those concerns were reinforced by his experience over Memorial Day weekend. "Unfortunately, the Memorial Day weekend on the coast was not a pleasant time for people living and working in Half Moon Bay," the official said in a press release. “With the crowd of visitors came reports of trash piles, randomly parked cars on neighborhood streets, people walking through sensitive habitats and areas susceptible to erosion, and even using lawns as restrooms, beach visitors who still Poplar Beach access stairs and other careless behavior are under construction (and blocked -off). ” read more