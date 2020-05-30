Falcon 9 takes off on its most important mission to date: bringing NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into orbit. Trevor Mahlmann

Another takeoff shot. Trevor Mahlmann

The Falcon 9 rocket goes up into space on Saturday. Trevor Mahlmann

A ray of light, out of sight. POT

Birds of the same plumage POT

Wide shot. POT

The rains fell. The clouds parted. And so, on Saturday afternoon, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket had blue skies overhead during the final minutes of a countdown to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket had been launched 84 times before. In fact, no American rocket that flies now has been launched as much as the Falcon 9 rocket. So this was all sorts of routine in that regard. But for the first time, the Falcon 9 rocket brought two humans on board, inside a Crew Dragon spacecraft. That changed everything.

There was so much at stake that the immensity of this almost became too difficult to bear when the clock struck the time.

Two human lives, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, were hanging on the scales. Thousands of people had dedicated a decade of immensely hard work to get to this point. The success meant that NASA finally had its own access to space for astronauts. And it's not really an exaggeration to say that if SpaceX flipped this launch on the biggest stage, if the unthinkable happened, it would blacken the future of commercial space.

When the clock struck the last few seconds, time stopped. This moment felt incredibly and incredibly nervous.

Finally, the clock hit T-0. All nine of the rocket's Merlin engines ignited, and slowly, the Falcon 9 lacked solid rocket thrusters and a thrust-to-weight ratio of just 1.2, began to climb into space. Then it sped up, steadily climbing into the sky. The first stage was performed nominally, and once it passed, it fell back to Earth. It would land on an autonomous unmanned boat. Meanwhile, the second stage continued to burn, before finally setting the Crew Dragon spacecraft in perfect orbit.

A couple of hours after the flight, the commander of the Dragon spacecraft, Hurley, radioed back to the control of the SpaceX mission. "It has been a spectacular spaceship so far." Later, he would announce the name that the crew had chosen for this Dragon, Effort.

Dragon must dock at the International Space Station on Sunday at 10:29 am ET (14:29 UTC). The mission will not be successful until Hurley and Behnken land in the ocean and return safely to Earth, probably in about two months. But the mission got off to an incredible start on Saturday afternoon.

Unifying moment

Before Saturday, only the national space programs of Russia, the United States and China had put humans into orbit. Now SpaceX, with funding from NASA and considerable help, has joined that exclusive club.

NASA, of course, has been sidelined in the human spaceflight game since 2011, when the space shuttle retired. Since then, NASA has relied on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to access the station. When tensions between the United States and Russia in 2014, a senior Russian official who now directs the country's space program, Dmitry Rogozin, mocked NASA suggesting that the space agency use a springboard to launch its astronauts.

At a post-flight press conference on Saturday, Musk joked, "The trampoline is working."

But for the most part, Musk and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine emphasized the uplifting nature of Saturday's successful launch at a time when the nation is divided, angry and sore. "Tits launch is for the whole of America, "Bridenstine said. The space agency, he said, could unite people across political and international divisions.

Musk also hoped that the moment would be unifying for the nation.

"I think this is something that should really appeal to people, I mean, right in the heart," he said. "The United States is the distillation of the spirit of exploration. I think it is something particularly important in the United States, but it appeals to everyone around the world who has the spirit of exploration within them."

SpaceX offers

Eight months ago, Bridenstine was frustrated with the amount of time that SpaceX and Musk were spending on their Starship project. Shortly before a major media event in South Texas, Bridenstine tweeted a message that effectively asked SpaceX to focus on the commercial crew. "It is time to comply," he said.

On Saturday, Up News Info asked Bridenstine if SpaceX had delivered. "Since that day, SpaceX and Elon have delivered everything NASA has asked them to deliver, and at a speed we would never have guessed," Bridenstine said. "My engineering team said this could not be accomplished in this time period."

What impressed Bridenstine, who has had to deal with often-delayed programs as NASA chief, was the speed at which SpaceX moved to complete parachute testing, ensuring that its SuperDraco propulsion system was safe afterward. from an accident and close a myriad of other details. "SpaceX really delivered something that's great, and that's speed," he said. "I don't think anyone would have believed the speed at which SpaceX was delivered."

As part of the commercial crew program, NASA has paid SpaceX a total of approximately $ 3.1 billion for the development of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, the human qualification of the Falcon 9 rocket, and six operational missions to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station. The Planetary Society found that, in developing the Crew Dragon, NASA spent significantly less than it had spent on any of its other six manned spacecraft to date.

In turn, for its speed and profitability, SpaceX gains the prestige of joining the exclusive human space flight club and accessing NASA experts. "NASA made us much better than we would have been," Musk said.

On Saturday, all America seemed better because of that.

Listing image by Trevor Mahlmann