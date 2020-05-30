The Spice Girls would not survive the current era of social media

Instagram

The Sporty Spice believes that she, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Halliwell would be struggling as a music group facing intense scrutiny from today's social media.

Mel C is relieved on Spice girls He never had to deal with the scrutiny facing today's stars on social media when they were at the height of fame in the 90s.

The hit maker "Who I Am" told the British Daily Star newspaper that, while she, Victoria Beckham, Emma BuntonMel B and Geri Horner made numerous mistakes over time, glad that social media was not available for people to document everything.

"We were young and we were going out, we were having fun and we were making mistakes and it was not documented," he shared. "Of course we had to deal with paparazzi, but these days I feel sorry for young artists, because they are so exposed that there is nowhere to hide."

Mel added: "When you're young sometimes you do silly things and you don't want the world to find out!"

The singer, who released the new single "Blame It On Me" on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, now likes to share the lessons she learned during the Spice Girls' heyday with promising stars, with Billie eilish just a big-name star who benefited from Mel's advice.

"I was talking about how quickly it happens, you know you are in this chaos and before you know it is over," the 46-year-old man explained. "Young artists: I always want to give you advice, I want you not to make the same mistakes as me, and sometimes you have to think, 'Shut up, Grandma.'"

"When Billie really took him on board and talked about it, I was very touched and thought, 'Wow, that means a lot, that my words don't fall on deaf ears.'