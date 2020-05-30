The Rolling Stones will take fans down Memory Lane with the weekend's livestream

Instagram

Mick Jagger and his rock band mates are offering their 23-year-old Extra Licks concert available for online streaming for the first time next weekend.

Up News Info –

The Rolling Stones They are driving fans 23 years to their last Extra Licks concert by making footage from a 1997 concert digitally available for the first time.

In the penultimate week of the group's YouTube flashback series, Mick jagger and his bandmates will offer their full show from the Chicago, Illinois stop on their "Bridges to Babylon" tour.

The concert will be available for live streaming on the Stones' YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday May 31, 2020.

Also at stake among fans of the live stream this weekend is KISS FM's international #RadioRave event, featuring David Guetta and Martin garrixHe is among the renowned DJs ready to perform.

The UK radio station has partnered with partner networks across Europe on Saturday for the five-hour dance music marathon.

DJs Robin schulz, Majestic, R3HABand Joel Corry They are also on the invoice.

#RadioRave starts at 7 p.m. BST on May 30 and you can listen through sister networks KISS and the app The Kiss Kube, which is available to download in the Apple app store and through Google Play on Android devices.

Busy Guetta will also participate in a live performance that will benefit the Mayor's Fund for the Advancement of New York City, Feeding America, the World Health Organization and the Fondation Hopitaux de Paris – Hopitaux de France.

That event starts at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday here.

Other highlights of the weekend include: