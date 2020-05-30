The NFL erred in failing to replace the side kick with the fourth and 15th option

News: The NFL filed a vote to give teams the option to attempt a fourth and 15 plays from their 25-yard line rather than an attempted side kick.

See: The league wasted the opportunity to bring the game to life.

Imagine a team in a playoff game with less than two minutes remaining to reduce its deficit to seven points. They convert the fourth and 15th instead of trying the low percentage side kick and forcing the extra time or at least making an exciting final drive.

Great theater, but obviously too bold for league owners, who were undoubtedly influenced by their coaches.

Only 10.5% of the side kick attempts were successful in 2019 due to rules limiting the overload of chasing players in the middle of the field. Therefore option four and 15 should have been easily adopted.

The question is, how often would the coaches have chosen to go fourth and 15? Looking back on the 2019 Broncos season, not often.

There are two reasons for choosing the option: staying alive in a game or driving a team away.

The Broncos only had one situation at the end of the game where fourth and 15 made sense. In Week 1 at Oakland, they scored with 2:15 remaining to reduce the Raiders' lead to eight points. Coach Vic Fangio chose to play defense and the Raiders ran out of time.

What would have been interesting is how often the coaches would have taken the option to drive a team away in the first three quarters.

I found four opportunities last year if Fangio was inclined:

Week 5 at the Chargers. The winless Broncos led 17-0 with 5:17 remaining in the first half. Put a local team away? Of course.

Week 6 against Tennessee. The Broncos led 13-0 with 4:56 remaining in the first half and Titans coach Mike Vrabel was preparing to leave quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Broncos defense was playing with the lights off (eventual 16-0 victory), so choosing fourth and 15 would have been a good bet.

Week 9 against Cleveland. Two opportunities after big plays that made Mile High swing: after Noah Fant's 75-yard touchdown catch, which he put up 14-3 with 12:34 remaining in the second quarter, and after the touchdown run from 30 yards from Phillip Lindsay to make 24-12 with 1:06 remaining in the third quarter.

Week 16 against Detroit. An 11-play run reduced the Lions' lead to 13-10 with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter. Were the Lions playing at altitude … after a long trip through the Broncos … and with a rookie quarterback (David Blough)? Go for it, Vic.

(For a barometer about the chances of success, I looked at the Broncos' third shot in 2019: They were 1-of-19 when they needed at least 15 yards on the third shot.)

Around the league

Label updates. Eight players who were placed under the franchise tag have signed their bids.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons is one of six players who haven't signed his offer (his is worth $ 11.441 million), meaning he can't participate in the team's offseason meetings.

Last month, general manager John Elway said contract negotiator Rich Hurtado and Simmons' agent Todd France exchanged proposals. Hurtado previously worked at the agency in France. Before hiring Hurtado, a league executive did not expect a quick resolution from Simmons-Broncos.

"They're not going to do anything until (the) July 15 (deadline) because Todd's story is that he deliberately lengthens him until the day of the franchise deadline to force his hand to do what he wants to do," he said. the executive previously. This low season.

That may be the case, but the absence of training on the field reduces the urgency of both parties.

Flacco's new role. For the first time since he was a rookie for Baltimore in 2008, longtime friend Joe Flacco will enter training camp as a backup after signing with the New York Jets.

Twelve years ago, Flacco started camping as number 3, but shot up in the depth chart when Troy Smith and Kyle Boller were injured. Flacco started until mid-2018.

During a conference call with Jets reporters Thursday, Flacco was asked about his short stay with the Broncos (a 2-6 record and eventual neck surgery).

"It is definitely disappointing when you go out and you don't win games right away like you want," he said. “But you learn a lot of things from that. Sometimes things don't turn out the way you want or the way you expect. But you have to be able to go ahead and leave those things behind and move forward with the best mindset possible and that's what I'm trying to do. "

Perfect place for Janus. When the Broncos decided they no longer needed a full-time fullback, they traded Andy Janovich to Cleveland. Along with Minnesota and San Francisco, the Browns represented the ideal destination for Janovich.

As the Vikings' offensive coordinator last year, current Browns coach Kevin Stefanski used C.J. Ham in 359 snapshots, second in the NFL fullbacks behind San Francisco's Kyle Juszczyk (396).

"When I really started researching about them, that's when I found out what I was going to get into," Janovich said on the Browns' website. "I thought, 'Yes, this is going to be good.' After learning everything that is happening, I am more than excited to be a part of the Browns and the offense they are setting up. It is something I have been before and excelled at. so I'm really excited. "

Footnotes. It was good to see the NFL smart (finally) by allowing assistant coaches to interview for coordinator positions without team approval; head coaches have long blocked movements if their assistant was under contract. The same for staff who cannot be blocked for interviews with the general manager. … It was fun to hear the national narrative that Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is focused on winning and not the next money on an expected contract extension. Ramsey, remember, arrived at Jaguars training camp last summer in a Brinks truck. For number 20, money is always number 1 and that's perfectly fine, just don't profess to say it's not part of the equation. … A new rulebook adopted Thursday: Teams can designate three players to return from the injured reserve as long as they are on the initial 53-man roster.