The NFL erred in failing to replace the side kick with the fourth and 15th option

Matilda Coleman
News: The NFL filed a vote to give teams the option to attempt a fourth and 15 plays from their 25-yard line rather than an attempted side kick.

See: The league wasted the opportunity to bring the game to life.

Imagine a team in a playoff game with less than two minutes remaining to reduce its deficit to seven points. They convert the fourth and 15th instead of trying the low percentage side kick and forcing the extra time or at least making an exciting final drive.

Great theater, but obviously too bold for league owners, who were undoubtedly influenced by their coaches.

Only 10.5% of the side kick attempts were successful in 2019 due to rules limiting the overload of chasing players in the middle of the field. Therefore option four and 15 should have been easily adopted.

The question is, how often would the coaches have chosen to go fourth and 15? Looking back on the 2019 Broncos season, not often.

There are two reasons for choosing the option: staying alive in a game or driving a team away.

The Broncos only had one situation at the end of the game where fourth and 15 made sense. In Week 1 at Oakland, they scored with 2:15 remaining to reduce the Raiders' lead to eight points. Coach Vic Fangio chose to play defense and the Raiders ran out of time.

What would have been interesting is how often the coaches would have taken the option to drive a team away in the first three quarters.

I found four opportunities last year if Fangio was inclined:

