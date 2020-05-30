The launch gives viewers pride, relief from tough times

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – For many onlookers who filled parks, beaches and highways along the Florida space coast, the launch of two astronauts into orbit on Saturday was a welcome achievement and a relief from the coronavirus pandemic, economic concerns and now riots in the streets.

"With everything that's happening in this country right now, it's important that we do extraordinary things in life," said Neil Wight, a Buffalo engineer who drove from upstate New York to see the launch. "We have been bombarded with pessimism for the past six or eight weeks, whatever it is, and this is incredible."

Dressed in a white astronaut suit, helmet included, Tampa attorney Tim Engelbrecht marveled at the rocket taking off 15 miles away, from a park in Titusville where he watched with his wife and children.

"It is good to come here and get everyone from every line, every interest and every opinion to come together for something we can all believe in and support," said Engelbrecht. "Seeing humanity and humanity taking the next step is really encouraging, especially in these difficult times."

Doug Marshburn of Deltona, Florida yelled, “United States. UNITED STATES. We're back in the race, "when the SpaceX rocket soared through the clouds above the Kennedy Space Center.

Around her, viewers screamed, whistled, and clapped after shouting the countdown from the 10-second mark. They raised cameras and cell phones in the air to record the moment.

"I am very proud of the United States. We are back in the game. It is very satisfying," said Marshburn.

Saturday's launch was the first by NASA astronauts from Florida since 2011, when the space shuttle program ended, and the first by a private company. Since then, Americans have flown on Russian rockets, the only way to and from the International Space Station.

Many viewers had only been there a few days earlier on Wednesday for the first launch attempt, which was dropped due to weather.

Due to the pandemic, NASA had tried to discourage people from coming to the launch of astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and had drastically limited employees and visitors within the Kennedy Space Center.

At Space View Park in Titusville, few spectators wore masks and there wasn't much social distancing. Instead, there was a queue to sneak in, lines for the Italian ice truck, and a pizza worker selling dozens of pizzas from an SUV.

After Wednesday's scrub, Sarah Bryant, along with her sister, Jen Bryant, and their four children, decided to rent a motorhome so they could drive from outside Houston to Florida for the launch. They were on the road for 20 hours, dealing with a busted tire and a checkpoint on the Florida state line meant to ward off people with coronaviruses, before arriving early Saturday morning.

Sarah Bryant's 14-year-old son Brooks is obsessed with space and had written a checklist of all the steps in the launch process.

"We just decided to come and within 24 hours we were on the road," said Jen Bryant.

Omar Francis, who works at NASA's Johnson Space Center on the space station program, had driven from Houston with his wife, Charlene, and preschool children, Miles and Carter, to be on Wednesday's attempt. They returned on Saturday and were rewarded by observing the rocket current through the air.

"For so long, yes, we hear astronauts go into space, but you don't see them come or go from here," Francis said. "Now look at all the people who are watching astronauts leave the United States." "

