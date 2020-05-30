The latest: Trump urges Minnesota officials to be "tougher,quot; – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump urges Minnesota officials to toughen up with protesters who are destroying property and looting.

Trump spoke at the White House on Saturday after the protests turned into riots in some cities across the country. He says that by hardening, political leaders in Minnesota would honor the memory of George Floyd.

Trump says the United States Army is "ready, willing and able,quot; to help. He says "we can have troops on the ground very quickly if they ever want our army."

Trump specifically called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. He says the mayor "is probably a very good person, but he is a radical and left-wing mayor." He then described how he saw how a police station in the city was overrun.

He says, "For that police station to be abandoned and taken, I have never seen anything so horrible and stupid in my life."