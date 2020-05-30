The cursed grandson of Louis XVI or whatever weighs

Photo: fake pictures Photo: fake pictures

You would think that now might be a good time to Delaware-emphasize one's genealogical connection with the European royal families who colonized the world, thus generating the American police state people protest in uprisings across the country. yesBut you would be wrong!

Louis Alphonse de Bourbon, a.k.a., the Duke of Anjou, a.k.a., a guy who identifies himself as the king of France in exile, heard how someone damaged a statue of his great-great-grandfather or whatever Louis XVI in a protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and he is not happy.

"As heir to Louis XVI" tweeted Louis Alphonse on Friday, “I hope that the damage is repaired and that the statue is restored. I already thank the authorities for the measures they will take to do this. ”

Louis, who is also a second cousin to Philip VI, the current king of Spain, bets on the French monarchy for the fact that he is the oldest male descendant of Louis XIV. According to ViceHe has literally dozens of fans, some of whom dated him at a Paris gathering in 2018.

The French monarchy, as you probably already know, ended in 1792, a year before Louis XVI, also known as Mr. Statue, was executed along with his wife, Marie Antoinette, although France did He travels a few more monarchs in the century that followed before deciding to be some kind of republic after World War II.

Will Louis Alphonse will end like Louis XVI before him, or he will have a change of heart and give a lot of money to the Louisville Community Bond Fund? Find out next time at This guy says he's the king, but honestly, I don't think he is..