The Celtics establish protocols to reopen their practice facilities

Voluntary trainings for individual players can begin at the Auerbach Center beginning June 1, the Celtics announced Friday afternoon.
"We are pleased that our players now have the option to train individually in a safe environment at the Auerbach Center," said president of basketball operations Danny Ainge in a statement. "We hope it signals a step back to play basketball again."
The team's announcement comes shortly after mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said he would issue an executive order allowing the state's professional sports teams to resume practice at its facilities.
After the NBA season was suspended on March 11, the Celtics have been conducting voluntary virtual workouts with their players, some of whom had left Boston in the middle of the shutdown. The league is still exploring scenarios for its return to the game, with the end of July as the target date.
Meanwhile, players in Boston will be able to train at the Auerbach Center under the following conditions:
- The team's medical staff will perform symptom and temperature checks before anyone enters the facility.
- Only four players will be able to train at a time, each working with only one staff member at a time.
- There will be no more than one player per half court at a time.
- All staff members will wear masks in the building.
- Any staff member working with a player must wear gloves.
- Players will wear masks, except while doing physical activities.
- Trainings will be limited to individual shooting (1 on 0), strength and conditioning work, and medical evaluation and therapy as needed.
- Social distancing in the building will be required, except in limited specific cases (eg, physical therapy), when PPE will be used.
- Locker rooms, showers, hydrotherapy, medical examination rooms, cafeteria and offices will remain closed.
- Thorough cleaning and disinfection of all spaces and equipment, including basketballs, will be done before and after each player uses the building.
- Only essential staff members for these trainings will be present.