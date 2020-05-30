The Celtics establish protocols to reopen their practice facilities

Voluntary trainings for individual players can begin at the Auerbach Center beginning June 1, the Celtics announced Friday afternoon.

"We are pleased that our players now have the option to train individually in a safe environment at the Auerbach Center," said president of basketball operations Danny Ainge in a statement. "We hope it signals a step back to play basketball again."

The team's announcement comes shortly after mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said he would issue an executive order allowing the state's professional sports teams to resume practice at its facilities.

After the NBA season was suspended on March 11, the Celtics have been conducting voluntary virtual workouts with their players, some of whom had left Boston in the middle of the shutdown. The league is still exploring scenarios for its return to the game, with the end of July as the target date.

Meanwhile, players in Boston will be able to train at the Auerbach Center under the following conditions: