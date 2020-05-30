The best photos and reactions of this historic day for SpaceX and NASA – BGR

  • Saturday's launch of SpaceX made history by launching astronauts from American soil for the first time since the space shuttle era that ended nearly a decade ago.
  • The launch was also a milestone in history as it was the first time this had happened after being facilitated by a private company, in this case, SpaceX, working in partnership with NASA.
  • This is the last step for SpaceX before Crew Dragon is certified for use by NASA.

For me, one of the most inspiring things about SpaceX's Saturday launch of the first American astronauts from the United States in nearly a decade, and the first time in history that a private company has facilitated this, was how it captivated people. across the country and world, at a time when people are pretty desperate for some good news. At one point, Saturday afternoon, I noticed that more than 3 million people tuned in to SpaceX's live stream via YouTube, staring in amazement as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to take a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule skyward .

The spacecraft, as my colleague Mike Wehner previously noted, took off Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station, where it will deliver NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The duo will remain on the space station for a few weeks and months, depending on what NASA decides upon arrival.

In the years since NASA ended its own space shuttle program, NASA astronauts have had to resign themselves to traveling to Russia to train on their Soyuz spacecraft. And hitching a trip to space on those has cost NASA as much as $ 86 million each.

A few days ago, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted How important, even during the coronavirus pandemic, that a mission like the one we witnessed on Saturday go ahead and give people something to get inspired by. In case you've missed today's events, in the meantime, here are some photos that capture the moments leading up to the historic launch:

Image Source: John Raoux / AP / ShutterstockJack Hurley, 10, greets his father, NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley, as Hurley and fellow astronaut Robert Behnken leave the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout building on their way to Pad 39-A at the Center Kennedy Space.

Image Source: ShutterstockNASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, dressed in SpaceX space suits, leave the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Payments Building.

Image Source: John Raoux / AP / ShutterstockSpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon's crew capsule, takes off on Saturday afternoon.

Image source: ERIK S LESSER / EPA-EFE / ShutterstockThe SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon Demo-2 manned mission continues its takeoff from Launch Complex 39A.

Image source: ERIK S LESSER / EPA-EFE / ShutterstockSpaceX founder Elon Musk jumps into the air inside the vehicle assembly building after the manned SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission took off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Meanwhile, social media naturally was also awash with reactions and congratulations in the wake of Saturday's launch. "SpaceX is returning human space flight to the United States with one of the safest and most advanced systems ever built, and NASA's Commercial Crew Program is a tipping point for America's future in space exploration that feels the foundation for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, ”the company said of the launch.

Spectators watching the NASA / SpaceX launch on Saturday Image Source: Charlie Riedel / AP / Shutterstock

