The best photos and reactions of this historic day for SpaceX and NASA – BGR

Saturday's launch of SpaceX made history by launching astronauts from American soil for the first time since the space shuttle era that ended nearly a decade ago.

The launch was also a milestone in history as it was the first time this had happened after being facilitated by a private company, in this case, SpaceX, working in partnership with NASA.

This is the last step for SpaceX before Crew Dragon is certified for use by NASA.

For me, one of the most inspiring things about SpaceX's Saturday launch of the first American astronauts from the United States in nearly a decade, and the first time in history that a private company has facilitated this, was how it captivated people. across the country and world, at a time when people are pretty desperate for some good news. At one point, Saturday afternoon, I noticed that more than 3 million people tuned in to SpaceX's live stream via YouTube, staring in amazement as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to take a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule skyward .

The spacecraft, as my colleague Mike Wehner previously noted, took off Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida bound for the International Space Station, where it will deliver NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The duo will remain on the space station for a few weeks and months, depending on what NASA decides upon arrival.

In the years since NASA ended its own space shuttle program, NASA astronauts have had to resign themselves to traveling to Russia to train on their Soyuz spacecraft. And hitching a trip to space on those has cost NASA as much as $ 86 million each.

A few days ago, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted How important, even during the coronavirus pandemic, that a mission like the one we witnessed on Saturday go ahead and give people something to get inspired by. In case you've missed today's events, in the meantime, here are some photos that capture the moments leading up to the historic launch:

Meanwhile, social media naturally was also awash with reactions and congratulations in the wake of Saturday's launch. "SpaceX is returning human space flight to the United States with one of the safest and most advanced systems ever built, and NASA's Commercial Crew Program is a tipping point for America's future in space exploration that feels the foundation for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, ”the company said of the launch.

Congratulations @SpaceX for a historic achievement! Humanity needs hope, and you have provided a much-needed outburst. – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 30, 2020

What a great launch and congratulations @SpaceX in making history. I loved seeing the acceleration during the last few minutes of launch: it's crazy, crazy feeling to be launched up to 27000 km / h! pic.twitter.com/yRvTZJIeeC – Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) May 30, 2020

Spectators watching the NASA / SpaceX launch on Saturday Image Source: Charlie Riedel / AP / Shutterstock