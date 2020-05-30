The 135-year streak is over: US renewable sources. USA They surpassed coal in 2019

Two weeks ago, we covered a screening by the US Energy Information Administration. USA (EIA) that renewable wind, solar and hydro power would outperform coal for full electricity generation in 2020. That was particularly credible given that renewables had beaten coal in daily generation every day. going back to March 24. As it happens, that daily streak finally came to an end this week, when coal rebounded amid growing demand and a couple of low windy days. Coal likely outperformed renewables on Tuesday, though rooftop solar generation (not included in the daily EIA data) may have carried the run through to Wednesday.

But the EIA also released some numbers on Thursday that highlight a related and interesting curiosity: if it includes the use of energy beyond the electricity sector and all types of renewable energy, renewable energies really outperform coal. last year. And to find the last time it was true, you have to go back to the 1880s.

This comparison includes biofuels (such as ethanol and biodiesel), firewood incineration, and waste or landfill gas incineration. And beyond electricity, it adds energy used by industry, residential and commercial buildings, and transportation, uses where coal plays little or no role.

To burn coal in an industrial process to stack fairly against the electrons pushed by a photovoltaic solar panel, EIA converts everything to BTU. That is easy for anything that burns, it is the heat produced. For wind, hydro, and solar power, kilowatt-hours of electricity are converted into BTUs of heat based on the current average heat-to-electricity ratio of all combustion power plants. (In other words, it is the average amount of combustible fuels that would be required to produce the same amount of electricity.)

When coal last came out on the losing side of this comparison, the steam engine was still on the rise and the United States was just beginning to move from the "spike wood." The EIA publication notes that the first hydroelectric dams in the US USA They also came into operation in the 1880s.

The most important factor going back to 2019 to a head-to-head loss of coal is its precipitous drop in the grid (accounting for 90 percent of coal use). EIA numbers show that coal consumption was completely 15 percent lower than in 2018. Total consumption of all renewables increased by one percent as a result of growth in wind and solar energy. Those two trends finally met last year, proving that coal follows the path of wood, save for a surprising steampunk revolution.