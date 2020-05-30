Texas Senator Ted Cruz calls for Twitter investigation for "possible criminal violations,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has called for an investigation on Twitter of "possible criminal violations,quot; of the United States sanctions against Iran.

Cruz sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday, requesting that an investigation be opened against the social media company.

In the letter, Cruz said he had sent a previous letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in February, saying that "Twitter and its directors face criminal liability and are subject to penalties for providing social media accounts to Iranians designated as Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Department of the Treasury (OFAC) … "

The two accounts that Cruz specifically mentioned were those of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The senator said Twitter is violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by allowing leaders like these two to have accounts.

According to Cruz, Twitter responded to his letter saying that disabling the leaders' accounts would run counter to the company's purpose and goals when it comes to making public health information available.

Cruz said that in April, "Khamenei and Zarif used their Twitter accounts to post anti-American theories of disinformation and conspiracy, not authorized health information."

"The Treasury Department and Justice Department should investigate what appears to be the flagrant and willful violation of IEEPA and EO 13876 Twitter by servicing Khamenei, Zarif and other designated Iranian entities and, to the extent appropriate, enforce any violation. through sanctions and seeking civil and criminal sanctions, "Cruz said at the end of his letter.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that targeted the legal shield that social media companies like Twitter have when it comes to liability for content posted by their users. This happened after two of his tweets in the mail ballots received a fact check label.

One of the president's tweets about protests in Minneapolis over the custody death of George Floyd was also singled out early Friday to "glorify violence,quot; after he said, "These thugs are dishonoring George Floyd's memory, and I will not leave let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him the army is with him all the time. Any difficulties and we'll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting will start. Thank you! "