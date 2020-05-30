tech spending: tech spending in India to drop 4.8% if blockade extends beyond June: report – Latest news

If the blockade continues beyond June, technology spending in India may contract as much as 4.8 percent this year, with only a slight recovery to growth of 1.4 percent in 2021, a new report said on Friday.

The sudden sharp contraction and slow recovery will imply a contraction in all categories of technology spending in 2020 and will make even slow growth in 2021 hard, according to the report by global market research firm Forrester.

"The real risk of contracting technology spending is very significant. The inability to contain the outbreak in a timely manner will cause serious damage to economic activity in India due to reduced consumer spending and labor productivity," said Ashutosh Sharma, vice president and director of research at Forrester. .

In an optimistic scenario, where India completely cancels its blockade in June and resumes its economic activity in July, companies and governments will spend a little more (1.2%) on technology in 2020 than in 2019.

However, the slower growth will affect all spending categories, but it will affect hardware, software and IT consulting services more.

"IT outsourcing will continue to be resilient. Most of the CIOs we spoke to described the current state of technology activity as 'suspended animation'. They have suspended their existing IT activities and plan to recalibrate spending plans frequently," Sharma emphasized.

An early recovery would put India Inc. in a good place to resume its technology spending in 2021, increasing 8.4 percent in 2020.

CIOs and business technology budget holders must strike a balance between the dual goals of conserving cash and investing in adaptability to help their business not only survive, but also adapt and grow, according to the findings.

"Most of the companies we speak with have come to terms with the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and hope to deal with a different world once it ends. Some companies are beginning to prioritize initiatives and conserve and reallocate their IT budgets "the report mentions.

The pandemic will serve as a revelation to leaders rooted in traditional and conservative approaches to IT as they see their more digitally mature peers respond better to the changing environment.

In the medium to long term, the pandemic will force Indian companies to be thinner by moving away from manual labor and expensive real estate and embracing digital technology and automation, the report says.

