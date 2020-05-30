Tarrant County Sheriff's Office addresses COVID-19 suicide, birth and death in jail, all in the past month – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office turned to Facebook on Thursday afternoon to address recent incidents at the jail in the past month, and one of those events caused the jail to lose its certification with the state for nearly a week.

Department officials said a suicide had occurred at the Tarrant County Jail on April 26 and that the Texas Rangers investigated it.

During a review of the inmate's death, the jail was found to be "out of compliance,quot; on May 21 after investigators and the Texas Jail Standards Commission learned there was a late observation verification, the officials said. authorities.

Authorities said the sheriff's office had to present a "solid action plan,quot; to re-certify, which happened on May 27.

The birth of a child in jail on May 17 was also discussed in the Facebook post, as authorities were not immediately notified of what had happened. Authorities said the mother and baby were transported to a hospital after a corrections officer made the discovery.

Although there is an investigation, the department said "… there is no indication of wrongdoing by the corrections staff."

Finally, the sheriff's office addressed the death of a 67-year-old inmate who had COVID-19, along with underlying health problems. Authorities said the inmate died May 23 in a hospital after being brought there earlier this month.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to families and everyone affected," said the sheriff's office.

Authorities also said that there have been 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in prison inmates and 18 on staff. There have also been 102 recoveries by inmates.