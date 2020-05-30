Take That offers classic hits during reunion with Robbie Williams

Youtube

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have reunited with their former bandmate and performed their classic songs for an online concert to raise funds on YouTube.

Robbie Williams excited Take that Fans joining their old bandmates for a virtual charity concert on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The "Angels" star was associated with Gary Barlow, Mark Owenand Howard Donald, for the Compare The Meerkat concert on YouTube, and joked about his late arrival while trying to get from Los Angeles, where he isolated himself with his wife, Ayda Fieldand his sons.

"I'm here now," he joked when he appeared on the screen. "Last time, I was 15 years late."

Robbie left the band in 1995, but has joined for occasional performances, the last in 2018.

He joined the trio for a performance of the band's classics like "Back for Good," "Shame," and "Never Forget," while wearing an eye-catching pink leopard print blazer.

The bandmates also discussed their lockdown experiences, with Donald revealing that he is tired of reading children's stories to his children.

"I have read more books than in my life," he complained.

Fans were clearly excited to see the foursome together again despite the fact that another former bandmate, Jason OrangeHe did not show up, and many turned to social media to get excited about the virtual meeting.

One fan tweeted, "Free Take That concert, this is the best night ever," while another user added, "I loved seeing you all together again, it was a real tonic I needed. Thanks guys."

Robbie previously joked about hiring a private detective to locate Orange.

Talking about his "At home with the Williams"Podcast earlier this week, he said," None of us knows where he has gone. You should hire a private detective. He finds out where Jason Orange is, we inject him with a sound signal, a chip, then we know where Jason is at all times. "