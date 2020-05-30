"Take A Knee,quot; protesters continue to march through downtown Minneapolis after curfew – Up News Info

A group of peaceful protesters, organized by athletes, marched through downtown Minneapolis to the Hennepin Bridge, where they knelt in memory of George Floyd.

And starting at 8:30 p.m., the marches continued in downtown Minneapolis even after the mandatory curfew took effect, with large groups marching on streets like Washington and Chicago Avenues.

The march was organized by former Minneapolis-born NBA athlete Royce White and former footballer Darrell Thompson.

More than 1,000 protesters started at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the crowd soon moved on, walking through downtown Minneapolis. When they reached the Hennepin Bridge, they closed traffic and knelt down. They then moved to the 35W bridge, where they blocked traffic to the south.

Kneeling in protest began in 2016, when Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem in a San Francisco 49ers game. The action started a wave of protests to raise awareness of police brutality against the black community.

Kaepernick announced Friday that his organization, the Know Your Rights Campaign, will pay for legal aid for protesters in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis protests began Tuesday, the day after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while in police custody. Derek Chauvin, the officer who held his neck to the ground for more than eight minutes, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder on Friday afternoon.

The other three officers involved, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng, have yet to be charged.

