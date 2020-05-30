Taiwan confirms decision to acquire Harpoon missiles – Upnews Info

Taiwan officials have confirmed that the Ministry of National Defense is close to an agreement to buy the new mobile coastal defense system with Boeing Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles.

According to a recent report from Udn.com, Taiwan's deputy defense minister, Chang Zhe-Ping, confirmed that Taipei decided to acquire a Harpoon coastal defense system from the United States in a mobile configuration.

Chang Zhe-Pin also added that the new missiles should enter service with the Navy Hai Feng squad in 2023.

The new mobile coastal defense system is intended to conduct surveillance of coastal maritime traffic, monitor and represent maritime communication lines, and identify and detect hostile targets. It is also capable of counteracting and intercepting possible coastal threats in territorial waters. This expands the defended area and improves the total combat ability of the force.

The Harpoon is an all-weather anti-ship missile on the horizon. Its low-level cruising trajectory, skimming the sea, active radar guidance and warhead design ensure high survivability and effectiveness.

To attack targets on land and ships in port, the missile uses GPS-assisted inertial navigation to hit a designated target. The 227-kilogram explosive warhead delivers lethal firepower against a wide variety of ground targets, including coastal defense sites, surface-to-air missile sites, exposed aircraft, industrial / port facilities and ships in port.

The possible agreement would strengthen the defense relationship between the United States and Taiwan. The United States has already exported arms to Taiwan annually for more than 70 years. Since 2008, the United States has sold more than $ 24 billion in weapons to Taiwan, including fighter jets, tanks, and missiles.