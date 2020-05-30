Sylvester Stallone blames & # 39; Rocky & # 39; for losing his eyebrows for the rest of his life

Chartoff-Winkler Productions

In & # 39; 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic & # 39 ;, the actor known for his portrayal of Rocky Balboa remembers all the tests makeup artist Mike Westmore went through to create every little thing about his character.

Sylvester Stallone He struggled to find the right look for his boxer character Rocky Balboa and lost his eyebrows in the process.

The icon of the film has narrated a new documentary about the making of the 1976 classic film and in it he admits that he and director John Avildsen went to extremes to create every little thing about the boxer character.

"Mike Westmore was the makeup artist and I was going to do all of these tests that were great, but I ended up having no eyebrows for the rest of my life," Stallone explains in "40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic." He once wanted Rocky to look very, very strong and I thought, 'Why don't you stick my nose to the side of my face' so they got this kind of colostomy glue bag. and it was so bad that it looked like a cartoon; as if I had hit a wall … We take things to extremes. "

Stallone admits he had to fight for Rocky's iconic hat: "That was a real bone of contention," he adds. "No one wanted me to put my hat on. They wanted me to just go bare-headed."

"There was a store there (in Philadelphia) and I bought that hat for about three dollars and I thought, 'I want to wear the hat'. The producer says, 'You can't wear the hat because Gene Hackman wore one on French Connection. "I said," So that's the end of the hats? Are hats prohibited? "I said that he somehow crowned the character and that's why we asked him to wear the hat."

"I've never seen a hat like this before. It was, like, this cheap felt cardboard hat, but it worked perfectly and I think it made a big impression on the character."

Stallone also remembers that Avildsen took video footage between takes, which upset the actor at the time, but now those films have helped rebuild the creation of a classic in Derek Wayne Johnson's movie, to be released digitally next month ( June).

"It was always in the background and I'd go crazy taking these 8mm movies," laughs the "Rocky" star. "At the time I thought, 'What a waste of film', but I'm glad he did it because here we are."