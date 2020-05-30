Sunscreen stains are bad. You should skip things (OMG, but no!)

Misery Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and advice columnist. She will be here every week to help answer your dirtiest questions. You're dirty? Send him an email.

As far as personal philosophies are concerned, I am one of those people who believes in the power of the sun and sex to heal the mind, body and soul. Taking both, and often, is good for physical and emotional health. However, both require some measure of protection. Mmm-hm. Fortunately for you Sex week has come and gone, so I'm not here to contact you about safe sexual practices! And I'm actually not even here to convince you to wear sunscreen, other than to tell you that you should.

What I'm really here to talk to you about is sunscreen stains, which are BEASTFUL THINGS. The reason they are so beastly is that they have a SECRET INGREDIENT that is not really a secret, it is called avobenzone, which does terrible things that stain clothes. So today we are going to cover sunscreen and what you need to know about stain removal.

The sunscreen stain thing

So I mentioned these things, avobenzone, right? It is an ingredient found in most sunscreens. The problem with avobenzone is this: it reacts to iron in a way that causes orange spots. And I probably asked, "No problem, just … will I avoid iron when I'm tanning?" Oh right, that sounds like it should be that easy, except that there is iron in our water supply and correct. Bad news everywhere.

Now, those orange spots? They are actually the equivalent of rust stains, and there is something very specific you need to know about treating rust stains: they HATE both chlorine and oxygen bleaches, so you cannot use any of these products, nor a laundry detergent containing oxygen bleach, to treat them. It will simply make them worse. UGH I know. I have help though!

Sunscreen and / or rust stain treatment

Actually, there is a very easy way to treat rust stains: It has a DIY touch, but I promise this is one of those "home remedies" that really works, although you don't need to believe me because I can also offer you Commercial Products to remove rust stains. Options! We love elections here in my world.

It is best to use lemon juice and salt to treat the stain, first rinse the stain with cold water and then squeeze the lemon juice directly onto the wet stain. Then lay the garment flat in a place where it can stay, undisturbed, and pour salt over the lemon juice. Leave the stain treatment on the garment for a few hours to overnight, then brush off the salt and wash as usual.

I mentioned commercial products to remove rust stains from clothing, and they are Carbona Stain Devils # 9 (Rust and Transpiration) and Whink Rust Stain Remover. There you go! Both can be used as a pretreatment for rust stains before regular washing.

Sunscreens that do not contain Avobenzone

You're probably wondering, "Okay, but what if I just buy sunscreen without avobenzone?" Which is reasonable! The thing is, it's difficult to find sunscreens without avobenzone, although they do exist, mostly in sunscreen formulated for kids, and avobenzone is a very good UV blocker too, so it's worth making up for with your spots.

HOWEVER! I am a donor and so I am giving you this roundup of sunscreens you can buy that do not contain avobenzone.