Substitute teacher from Saugus High School charged with sex-related crimes involving a 14-year-old student – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAUGUS (CBSLA) – A former substitute teacher at Saugus High School was charged on Friday with sex-related crimes involving a 14-year-old student.

David Cornish, 28, is charged with having an illegal relationship with the teenager during the months of April and May, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, sheriff's detectives from the special victims bureau began investigating the alleged relationship. The teenager revealed information to investigators who led to Cornish's arrest on Wednesday.

He has remained in jail on $ 100,000 bail.

Cornish, who will be prosecuted on Monday, faces five charges of committing lewd acts against a child, sexual penetration of a person under the age of 18 and oral copulation of a person under the age of 16, along with one count each. meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor for a sexual offense, and distributing or displaying child pornography to a minor.

He could face up to 16 years and six months in prison if convicted, the D.A. office said.