Study says you should wear a coronavirus face mask even at home – BGR

A new study shows that coronavirus masks are super effective when used at home to prevent the spread of the disease to family members.

Research shows that wearing a mask reduces the chances of transmission by 79%.

The study also examined the effectiveness of bleach and other disinfectants in stopping the spread of the virus, and revealed that regular cleaning reduces the chances of the virus spreading by 77% within a home.

If you have been diligent in wearing a mask when you are out in public to protect yourself and others from the spread of the coronavirus, pat yourself on the back. Public health experts and researchers agree that wearing a mask when leaving the house is one of the best things we can do to stop the pandemic while we wait for a vaccine.

Now, new research says that keeping the mask at home could be an even better way to slow the spread of the disease. The study was published in BMJ Global Health and suggests that you can reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others in your own home by a staggering 79% if someone in the home is positive for the disease.

The study results are solid, but this should come as no surprise. If you spend a lot of time inside a home with someone else, you tend to swap diseases from one place to another on a regular basis. Since the new coronavirus is transmitted primarily through droplets on the breath, it makes perfect sense that wearing a mask while at home would prevent the virus from spreading to others in the same confined space.

The same team of scientists also studied the effectiveness of regular disinfection of household surfaces. This means using bleach or approved disinfectant to clean things like counter tops and door knobs to avoid passing the disease on to others in the same home. The team found that performing this cleaning on a regular basis reduces the risk of transmission by approximately 77%, which, again, is huge.

"The study confirms the increased risk of transmission before symptom onset and provides the first evidence of the effectiveness of mask use, disinfection, and social distancing in preventing COVID-19," the researchers write.

This is good news, overall, but it's also a bit irrational to expect everyone to wear masks at all times, even within the relative comfort of their own homes. If you can do it, it's for the best, but if not, making sure any member of your household starting to feel sick is examined (meanwhile, meanwhile, wear a mask at home) is clearly a very good idea.

Oh, and keep wearing your masks when you're in public. Please. I know this has all been politicized in some way, but the data shows how effective it is and it is up to all of us to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy.

Image Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock