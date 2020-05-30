Study Finds Shortage of Women in Classic Hollywood Was a Result of Study System

<img src = "https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/hollyTOP-800×533.jpg,quot; alt = "Olivia de Havilland, pictured here as Melanie Hamliton in the Oscar winning film of 1939 gone With the Wind– successfully sued Warner Bros. in 1943 for release from his studio contract. Innovative demand contributed to the breakdown of the Hollywood studio system. "

The so-called Golden Age of Hollywood produced some of the most memorable movies ever made, since 1927 Jazz singer to gone With the Wind (1939) and Citizen Kane (1941) But it wasn't so good for women in the film industry, according to a recent article published in PLOS One that analyzed data from a century and concluded that the rise of the infamous studio system produced serious gender inequality. Female representation began to increase again in the 1950s, after two fundamental demands effectively broke the dominance of industry studies.

Lead author Luis Amaral of Northwestern University is a physicist-in-training and specializes in the study of complex systems. This latest paper builds on a 2015 study that he co-authored, examining the correlations between production budget, gross box office, and total number of user votes for movies in the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). That study concluded that the total number of IMDB votes was a strong indicator of the prominence or notoriety of a given movie.

Three years ago, co-author Murielle Dunande, then a high school student spending her summer vacation in Amaral's lab, proposed a study on the representation of women in movies. Initially, he focused on movies in the 1960s, but Amaral thought it would be interesting to go back to the birth of the film industry to better understand the historical origins of gender disparity.

Amaral et al. used IMDB data and focused on American movies. The IMDB data proved to be good, if not better, than the data collected at the American Film Institute Archive, generally considered the gold standard for such records. In total, they analyzed 26,000 movies produced between 1910 and 2010, across all genres (westerns, musicals, comedy, horror, fantasy, science fiction, action / adventure, romance, etc.), specifically measuring how many women worked in four capacities: how actors, directors, screenwriters or producers.

The resulting graphs show a sharp U-shaped pattern, whereby women's roles increased in the first ten years of the 100-year period, and then fell sharply after 1920. From 1910 to 1920, women accounted for 40 percent of the casts, wrote 20 percent of the movies, and produced and directed 5 percent. By 1930, in just ten years, the women in the cast had dropped by half, and the number of women producing and directing was nearly zero.

Female representation did not begin to increase until 1950, increasing steadily until 2010. "This is surprising," said Amaral. "These things don't happen by accident. They happen because someone decides to do things that way."

The researchers also considered many other variables that they might think could have influenced those trends: female representation in the workforce, industry growth, GDP growth, popularity of certain genres, etc. "None of them had any impact," said Amaral. "The things that had an impact on what we saw was changing the concentration in the industry, and whether the producers and directors were male or female."

The pattern they found in the data reminded Amaral of what had happened in the software industry, where women were much more common in the early 1980s, before the industry consolidated and was dominated by a few players. , especially Microsoft and Apple. In fact, women have a long history working as codebreakers of war and computer scientists, including Grace Hopper and Margaret Hamilton, among many others, and possibly dating back to Ada Lovelace.

"It drives me crazy," Amaral told Up News Info. "Many people have a very poor understanding of history, so they make statements like, 'Oh, all the great computer scientists are men.' No, they are not. There were many women before. So what? How can you say that? Are you ignorant or dishonest? But that argument never seems to go away. "

Amaral had long pondered the possibility of analyzing gender imbalance in a field where arguments about innate ability or natural interest, based on long-standing cultural stereotypes, would be (or at least should be) irrelevant. The film industry seemed like a good candidate, as women are generally considered to be interested in the arts, acting, singing, dancing, and the like. "If there is an interest deficit, it is on the men's side," Amaral said. There is no lack of talent, either; It is easy to single out highly successful and prominent women in film. Therefore, one would expect there to be gender parity, and yet there is not.

According to Amaral, the US film industry. USA It experienced a boom after the First World War, because there was not much competition from Europe anymore. Those with deeper pockets, and / or better access to capital, began buying other studios, not to mention distribution companies and movie theaters, resulting in vertical integration where major studios controlled all aspects of the business. "You made the movies, you distributed the movies, you owned the theaters where the movies were shown," Amaral said. "So if you wanted to kick out the competitors, it was very easy. You just refused to distribute or show their movies."

Once power was concentrated in a few studies, female representation decreased dramatically, according to Amaral. "As the studio system lasted, more and more movies were produced by fewer and fewer players, and these fewer players had more control over everything," he said. Women received fewer jobs, as male producers hired male directors and writers.

"There is a connection between a higher concentration of power and a lower participation of women."

Exactly how the study system failed is a complicated question, but it is generally accepted that there were two especially important events that contributed to its downfall. The first was a 1943 lawsuit filed by actress Olivia de Havilland against Warner Bros., seeking to be released from her contract. Bette Davis had mounted a similar legal challenge against Warner Bros. in 1937 and lost. But De Havilland prevailed, resulting in what is still colloquially known as the De Havilland Act in California (Labor Code, Section 2855). Although the actress was blacklisted at the studios for revenge for a couple of years, her sister and fellow actress Joan Fontaine once commented, "Hollywood owes Olivia a lot."

Just six years later, the United States federal government filed an antitrust lawsuit, known as the Supreme case, arguing that studios should not be able to produce and distribute their films and own the theaters in which they were shown. The studios eventually lost that case when the United States Supreme Court ruled against them in May 1948. And once Howard Hughes, who owned a majority stake in RKO (one of the smaller studios), signed a decree of Consenting to the federal government to separate the production / distribution and display facets of RKO's business, the counterarguments of the other studios fell apart.

"When studio systems were forced to disintegrate to some extent, many movie stars became producers and directors, and I think that opened the door to greater diversity," said Amaral. "The legal changes took power from a handful of men and gave more people the power to start changing the industry."

Quote the 1980 movie from 9 to 5 As an example, arguing that it probably would not have been done without the influence of Jane Fonda's star power at the time. (Fonda had recently formed her own production company.) In summary, "There is a connection between a greater concentration of power and less participation by women," Amaral said, adding that the same is true, a hundred times, for the racial diversity in the film. industry.

DOI: Plus one, 2020. 10.1371 / journal.pone.0229662 (About DOIs).