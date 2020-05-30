Storms threaten historic launch of manned SpaceX on Saturday – Up News Info San Francisco

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – SpaceX pushed ahead with its second attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a historic first for a private company, but stormy weather threatened further delays.

Elon Musk's company reached 17 minutes Wednesday from the launch of a pair of NASA astronauts for the first time in nearly a decade from the United States, before the threat of lightning forced a delay.

With more storms ahead, managers debated Friday whether to overcome the next launch attempt from Saturday to Sunday to take advantage of a slightly improved forecast at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that no decision was made and that they would re-evaluate the situation on Saturday morning.

At a previous outdoor press conference, Bridenstine emphasized the need for security for astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, no matter how many times it takes to launch them in a SpaceX Dragon capsule on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station.

“We cannot forget that this is a test flight. This is a test flight, "he repeated. "We will go when everything is as safe as possible."

Forecasters put the odds of acceptable weather conditions on Saturday at 50-50, and prospects improve to 60% favorable on Sunday. Rain and clouds were the main concerns for both days.

Bridenstine said consecutive attempts would be difficult for the launch team, and for the astronauts, given that this is a test flight.

Hurley and Behnken, veterans of two space shuttle flights, have faced launch delays before. In a tweet on Friday, Hurley said his first shuttle flight was scrubbed five times due to weather and technical issues.

"We are ready for the next launch opportunity!" Behnken tweeted.

While NASA urged viewers to stay home on Wednesday due to the pandemic, the main viewing spots in the area's parks and beaches were full. A weekend launch could draw even bigger crowds. The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopened Thursday, after a 2 1/2 month shutdown, and within a few hours, all 4,000 tickets were sold out for Saturday's launch attempt.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence planned to return Saturday to observe from inside Kennedy. The number of employees, journalists and guests allowed at the space center remained extremely limited due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Whether an attempt is made on Saturday or Sunday, “There will be no pressure. We'll pitch when we're ready, "Bridenstine said.

Takeoff on Saturday would be at 3:22 p.m. EDT.

The last time astronauts launched into orbit from the US USA It was in 2011 when Atlantis shut down the 30-year space shuttle program. Hurley was also on that mission.

NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to get the ball working again, starting a commercial revolution to bring people into low Earth orbit. Meanwhile, NASA has spent billions of dollars to buy Russian Soyuz capsule seats for American astronauts to keep the space station staffed.

Boeing's first astronaut flight, in the company's Starliner capsule, is not expected until next year.