Stimulus check disappears in the mail – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With so many Americans receiving stimulus checks and unemployment money, postal authorities warn of increased mail theft.

Michael and Kristine Pescasio thought they were doing everything right: they had a locked mailbox, cameras throughout their Jefferson Park home, and they signed up for the informed delivery service at the post office.

"So it's a service where every morning I get an email from the post office and it has a picture of the mail going to me," said Michael.

Two weeks ago, the couple received a photo from USPS. The sender? The United States Department of the Treasury.

It was his long-awaited stimulus check.

The couple runs an interior design business in Santa Monica and have been closed since March.

"This check was like a little ray of hope," said Kristine.

But the envelope never came, so he contacted the postal service.

"A week and a half later, I got a call from the post office and left a message, which I lost, so I've been calling him every day since then," he said.

That was two weeks ago. Since then, the Pescasios say they have been unable to speak to anyone in the postal service.

"I know it was not stolen from my mailbox because it is a closed box and I have 14 cameras surrounding this house, so I know who is coming and going and no one has come to my mailbox," said Michael.

They have reported the stolen check to the IRS and say they are speaking for action and conscience.

"I really feel like this is maybe, we are one of many who don't know that the money was coming because they don't have that service," said Michael.

2 On Your Side contacted the USPS and they were referred to the US Postal Inspection Service. USA They offered tips like:

Don't let the mail rest

Know the hours of your operator

Mailbox locked

Store your mail at the post office

Sign up for an informed delivery service

But the Pescasios took all those steps and the arena still had its check missing.

"We know this check came and didn't come," said Michael. "We are not alone."

A spokesman for the US Postal Inspection Service. USA He said they will contact the couple and that the matter is under investigation, so they were unable to discuss further details.