Steve Harvey buys Atlanta's largest MANSION – 35,000 feet with helipad! (Photos)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Television presenter Steve Harvey has just spent $ 15 million on actor Tyler Perry's mega mansion in Atlanta.

Steve, 63, and his wife Marjorie, 54, bought the beautiful 17-acre property, which houses the 35,000-square-foot mansion.

The seven-bedroom mansion in the Buckhead residential district has the style of a five-star European resort. The house includes a heliport; a tennis court; a ballroom, a 70,000-gallon infinity pool; a large central staircase leading to the entrance; a home gym; a spa; a professional style cinema; an indoor resistance pool; a library; an elevator; formal gardens and an outer courtyard adorned with fountains.

