Steve Harvey buys Atlanta's largest MANSION – 35,000 feet with helipad! (Photos)

Television presenter Steve Harvey has just spent $ 15 million on actor Tyler Perry's mega mansion in Atlanta.

Steve, 63, and his wife Marjorie, 54, bought the beautiful 17-acre property, which houses the 35,000-square-foot mansion.

The seven-bedroom mansion in the Buckhead residential district has the style of a five-star European resort. The house includes a heliport; a tennis court; a ballroom, a 70,000-gallon infinity pool; a large central staircase leading to the entrance; a home gym; a spa; a professional style cinema; an indoor resistance pool; a library; an elevator; formal gardens and an outer courtyard adorned with fountains.

A source close to Tyler, 50, told TMZ: "Tyler has many good memories of the house and is happy to have his friends Steve and Marjorie call him at home."

Tyler bought the property in 2007 for $ 9 million and spent millions of dollars on renovating the property, eventually selling it to evangelist and businessman David Turner in 2016 for $ 17.5 million.

"It is also one of the largest single-family residences in the city, and has the most exclusive service package of any property in Atlanta. The neighborhood, Paces, is one of the most exclusive and has the most expensive ZIP code in the city."