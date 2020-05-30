St. Thomas Law Students Offer to Represent Free Protesters – Up News Info

After three days of demonstrations in the Twin Cities sparked by the death of George Floyd, St. Thomas law students have volunteered to represent the protesters.

The students and faculty of the Juvenile Defense Clinic are available to represent those charged with serious misdemeanors, misdemeanors, misdemeanors, or criminal offenses.

If anyone believes you qualify for representation, you can call the St. Thomas Legal Services Clinic at (651) -952-4960. A form is also available here.

All the services are free.

St. Paul Police reported Friday that they arrested seven people, five of whom were booked into the Ramsey County Jail. Two minors, ages 13 and 14, were released after an initial arrest for theft at Sun Foods.

RELATED: Saint Paul protests by the numbers

For the first two days, most of the protests took place in Minneapolis, but on Thursday they moved to St. Paul. Businesses in the Seward, Uptown and Midway neighborhoods have been affected by fire and looting. Since then, neighbors have come together to help clean up these areas.

STAY INFORMED: click here to stay up-to-date with news related to George Floyd