St. Paul Protests by Numbers: 3,983 SPPD-related incidents, hundreds of buildings damaged, 7 arrested – Up News Info

The city of St. Paul has disclosed the extent of the widespread protests Wednesday that erupted across the city after George Floyd's death after a now-former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for more eight minutes.

The city says there were no serious injuries of which they were aware. Some officers sustained minor injuries during the hours and hours of riots, but were not aware of any major injury to any member of the community.

Police arrested seven people on Wednesday and booked five at the Ramsey County Jail. They said the department's ability to make arrests was hampered by its need to protect St. Paul firefighters from being mugged while working to extinguish the fires. (Two teens were released after being arrested for theft at Sun Foods.)

Related stories:

Authorities say there were 89 gunshots fired Wednesday, out of a total of 1,189 911 calls received by the St. Paul Police Department. There were another 100 calls for fires and 182 for first responders.

In total, there were 3,983 incidents on Wednesday in which the police department was involved in some way.

In light of this, Mayor Melvin Carter III and Governor Tim Walz said they were instilling a mandatory curfew on Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 8 p.m.