Sports Reactions to George Floyd's Death Further Drive Conversation to Collaboration

The stream of athletes and coaches, in black and white, reacting to the police that killed George Floyd on Monday and racial injustice in the United States continued to flow on Saturday. Two ideas converged: working together to fight racism and, above all, not remaining silent any longer.

Most of the missing people mentioned the nationwide protests, riots and looting that occurred in the days following Floyd's death on the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Instead, the goal was to get all races to invest in eliminating race-based hatred.

RIVERA: Trevor Lawrence knows that white athletes cannot ignore the fight against racial injustice

Below is a selection of the most insightful and forceful quotes drawn from social media platforms as the anger, frustration, and sadness over Floyd's death remain raw.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State Men's Basketball Coach

"In the past few months we've often heard 'we're all in this together'." That has never been truer than it is now. If we are going to fight racism, it is a burden that we all share, regardless of the color of our skin. We are facing a giant problem, and the solutions are not easy, but that cannot prevent us from trying it. "

(Statement posted on Michigan State Basketball's Twitter feed)

Dwane Casey, Pistons coach

"We have to change the way we look and listen. We have to work together to find solutions to make the justice system fair. Black, white and brown people have to work together to find new answers. The only way to that we can stop The systemic problems that people of color have faced throughout our lives is through honesty and transparency. We have to understand why people are at their limit right now. Empathy is needed, in their truer form. You need a cultural change, you take action. "

(Statement for USA Today Sports)

MORE: WNBA's Natasha Cloud challenges athletes

Byron Buxton, outfielder for the Twins

"It is unbearable to even think about what is happening in our city and across the country, but things have to CHANGE. African Americans have been killed from left to right by nothing but the color of our skin. That is the reality and It has been ignored for a long time … too long. DEMAND PROGRESS – DEMAND JUSTICE for George Floyd. "

(Posted on his Instagram feed)

Marcus Stroman, pitcher for the Mets

"Racism is rooted in our society / culture and the world seems incapable of change. To change the world we must start with ourselves. Look truly in the mirror and identify if you are part of the problem or the solution. Your true colors will always be will be revealed!

(Posted in your Twitter feed)

Asher Wojciechowski, pitcher for the Orioles

"I will listen to your experiences, I will speak when I witness injustice, I will amplify the messages of the black community so that your thoughts and ideas are heard in your own voice. I will educate myself. I am with you. I am your ally."

(Posted in your Twitter feed)

Will Muschamp, South Carolina soccer coach

(Posted in your Twitter feed)

Logan Couture, Sharks Ahead

"I've had the opportunity to play with some amazing teammates. Black, white, all colors. Hearing them talk about the things they've been through in hockey / life opens my eyes. As a society and as hockey players we're just scraping the surface to fix what he desperately needs to fix. "

(Posted in your Twitter feed in reaction to comments from teammate Evander Kane, who is black)

Preston Wilson, MLB Network analyst, former MLB player

"It is the first time I have seen it on this scale. The younger generation says it is time to change. Few, if they are 35 or older, have influenced (;) perhaps they will follow the example of those like (Joe Burrow ) And (Trevor Lawrence) who are talking. "

(Response posted on his Twitter feed)

Burrow named this year's first overall pick in this year's NFL Draftand Lawrence the likely first pick in next year's draftThey posted tweets on Friday saying that white people, and particularly white athletes like them, need to exert influence over the situation. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and ESPN host Jalen Rose have been noted for filing similar appeals.