SpiceJet: SpiceJet to run drone tests for cargo deliveries – Latest news

Budget airline SpiceJet Ltd said Friday that it has received permission to conduct drone trials that will allow it to deliver medical supplies and e-commerce products, as a multi-month blockade has disrupted supply chains in the country.

Earlier this month, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted exemptions to 13 groups to operate drones on an experimental basis.

After testing, SpiceXpress, the airline's cargo arm, will focus on delivering emergency medical packages and essential supplies, including perishables, SpiceJet said.

"Testing drone technology for last mile connectivity and cost-effective cargo deliveries is a huge leap in air transport of essential and non-essential supplies in India," said SpiceJet President and CEO, Ajay. Singh, in a statement.

A consortium led by SpiceXpress, which includes drone manufacturer Throttle Aerospace, was given permission to operate drones beyond the operator's visual sight on a trial basis, the airline operator said in an email.

He did not specify when the tests will begin.

The shutdown of India, the largest and strictest in the world when it started, caused an increase in demand for home delivery of household items, food and medicine as the coronavirus crisis deepened. Since then, the government has eased some of the restrictions, including passenger flights.

Earlier this month, the India unit of Amazon.com Inc said it would hire 50,000 temporary workers to meet an increase in online shopping in the country.

SpiceJet said its drones would help deliver essential supplies to the country's most remote corners.

The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the trials.

