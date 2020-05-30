SpaceX's spacecraft underwent unscheduled fast teardown, we mean fast

On Friday, SpaceX prepared its latest iteration of the Starship prototype vehicle, known as Serial No. 4, or SN4, for a static litmus test in Texas. The Raptor engine appeared to run nominally for a couple of seconds at 1:47 pm local time, and then shut down as planned.

However, about a minute after the engine shutdown there was some sort of uncontrolled gas leak, and a minute later the vehicle exploded almost instantly, a really fast unscheduled Quick Teardown.

The spacecraft prototype, powered by liquid oxygen and methane, appeared to be mostly destroyed when the fire and smoke disappeared. The test bench also suffered substantial damage. Some of the surrounding ground support equipment appeared unharmed, but the shock wave from the disappearance of SN4 may also have damaged those structures.

It was not immediately clear what happened, if this was a problem with the ground support team or the vehicle itself. Until this incident, SpaceX seemed to be making good progress with its latest prototype spacecraft. A similar and successful static litmus test was conducted on Thursday.

The company's first static fire tested SN4 on May 5 at its South Texas launch site. Since then, the company fired the rocket once more with its original Raptor engine before swapping it out for a new one. This was the third static fire test of the new engine. A full video of the propellant charge, static fire test, and destruction of SN4 is available in the video of the NASASpaceflight.com event.

Based on road closure times, it looked like SpaceX could have been testing in preparation for a short 150-meter jump as early as this coming Monday. On Thursday, the company received a launch license for multiple suborbital tests from the Federal Aviation Administration.

SN4 was not the complete Starship setup, as it lacked a nose cone, fins, and other features necessary for flight. However, it had most of the vehicle, including its liquid methane and the structure of the liquid oxygen tank. Also, over the past week, SpaceX added what appeared to be a mass simulator on top of the prototype, perhaps in anticipation of upcoming jumps.

Despite its unfortunate demise, SpaceX engineers will have collected a lot of data from SN4 and its five static fire tests. Between November 2019 and April 2020, the company lost three large-scale Starship prototypes during cryogenic and pressure testing. SN4 was the first vehicle to survive pressure testing and advance engine ignition

Although not desirable, these flaws are a by-product of an iterative design program that quickly builds, tests, finds flaws, and repairs them. The company already has SN5 waiting, as that prototype is nearing completion at SpaceX's rocket factory underneath the tents in South Texas. Parts of SN6 are already being assembled, and local photographers have even spied on components for SN7.

The limiting factor for the next test round could be the company's ability to build a second test bed. Before Friday's accident, the company had already begun construction of a new one near Starship's original test bench.