SpaceX rocket takes off into orbit with 2 Americans – Up News Info

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A rocket built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company flew off Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel and putting the United States back in the business of launch astronauts into orbit from the United States. I floor for the first time in almost a decade.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken of NASA rode into the sky aboard a sleek black and white bullet-shaped Dragon pod on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, taking off at 3:22 p.m. from the same launch pad used to send Apollo astronauts to the moon half a century ago. Minutes later, they glided safely into orbit.

"Let's light this candle," Hurley said just before the light, borrowing the words used by Alan Shepard on the first human space flight in the United States, in 1961.

The two men are scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday for a stay of up to four months, after which they will return to Earth in a Right Stuff-style dip in the sea.

The mission unfolded amid the gloom of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans, and racial unrest in the United States over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. . NASA officials and others hoped the flight would boost morale.

"Perhaps there will be an opportunity here for the United States to pause and look up and see a bright and brilliant moment of hope about what the future is like, that the United States of America can do extraordinary things even in difficult times," he said. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said before the launch.

With the takeoff in time, SpaceX, founded by Musk, the visionary for Tesla's electric cars, became the first private company to launch people into orbit, a feat previously accomplished by just three governments: the United States, Russia and China.

The flight also ended a nine-year launch drought for NASA, the longest hiatus in its history. Since retiring the space shuttle in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spacecraft launched from Kazakhstan to carry American astronauts to and from the space station.

In the intervening years, NASA outsourced design and construction work for its next generation of spacecraft to SpaceX and Boeing, awarding them $ 7 billion in contracts in a public-private partnership aimed at reducing costs and stimulating innovation. Boeing's spacecraft, the Starliner capsule, is not expected to fly astronauts until early 2021.

Musk said earlier in the week that the project aims to "rekindle the dream of space and get people excited about the future."

