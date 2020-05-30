SpaceX rocket takes off into orbit with 2 Americans – Up News Info

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A rocket built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company flew off Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era in commercial space travel and putting the United States back in the business of launch astronauts into orbit from the United States. I floor for the first time in almost a decade.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken of NASA rode into the sky aboard a sleek black and white bullet-shaped Dragon pod on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, taking off at 3:22 p.m. from the same launch pad used to send Apollo astronauts to the moon half a century ago. Minutes later, they glided safely into orbit.

"Let's light this candle," Hurley said just before the light, borrowing the words used by Alan Shepard on the first human space flight in the United States, in 1961.

The two men are scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday for a stay of up to four months, after which they will return to Earth in a Right Stuff-style dip in the sea.

The mission unfolded amid the gloom of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans, and racial unrest in the United States over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police. . NASA officials and others hoped the flight would boost morale.

"Perhaps there will be an opportunity here for the United States to pause and look up and see a bright and brilliant moment of hope about what the future is like, that the United States of America can do extraordinary things even in difficult times," he said. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said before the launch.

With the takeoff in time, SpaceX, founded by Musk, the visionary for Tesla's electric cars, became the first private company to launch people into orbit, a feat previously accomplished by just three governments: the United States, Russia and China.

The flight also ended a nine-year launch drought for NASA, the longest hiatus in its history. Since retiring the space shuttle in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spacecraft launched from Kazakhstan to carry American astronauts to and from the space station.

In the intervening years, NASA outsourced design and construction work for its next generation of spacecraft to SpaceX and Boeing, awarding them $ 7 billion in contracts in a public-private partnership aimed at reducing costs and stimulating innovation. Boeing's spacecraft, the Starliner capsule, is not expected to fly astronauts until early 2021.

Musk said earlier in the week that the project aims to "rekindle the dream of space and get people excited about the future."

Ultimately, NASA hopes to partly trust its business partners as it works to send astronauts to the moon for years to come and to Mars in the 2030s.

Before leaving for the launch pad in a gull-wing Tesla SUV, another Musk product, Behnken pantomimed a hug from his 6-year-old son, Theo, and said, "Are you going to listen to Mom and make her life easier? ”Hurley blew kisses at his 10-year-old son and wife.

A launch attempt was suspended on Wednesday with less than 17 minutes to countdown due to lightning. On Saturday, stormy weather in Florida threatened another delay for most of the day, but then the sky began to clear in the afternoon just in time.

Nine minutes after takeoff, the 260-foot rocket's first-stage thruster landed, as designed, on a barge a few hundred miles off the Florida coast, to be reused on another flight.

"Thanks for the great trip into space," Hurley told SpaceX ground control. He and his crewmate knocked around a shiny purple toy, proving that they had reached zero gravity.

Bridenstine pronounced it "just an amazing day,quot;. SpaceX controllers in Hawthorne, California cheered and clapped wildly.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence flew in for the launch attempt for the second time in four days.

"I am very proud of the people at NASA, of all the people who worked together, public and private. When you see something like that, it is incredible," Trump said after takeoff.

Inside the Kennedy Space Center, attendance was strictly limited due to the coronavirus, and the small crowd of a few thousand was a shadow of what it would have been without the threat of COVID-19. According to NASA's count, more than 3 million viewers tuned in online.

Despite NASA's insistence that the public stay safe by staying home, onlookers gathered along beaches and highways hours in advance.

Among them was Neil Wight, a machinist from Buffalo, New York, who watched the launch pad from a park in Titusville.

"It is historically significant in my book and in many other people's books. With everything that is happening in this country right now, it is important that we do extraordinary things in life," said Wight. "We have been bombarded with pessimism for the past six or eight weeks, whatever it is, and this is incredible. It brings together a lot of people."

Due to the coronavirus, the astronauts remained in quasi-quarantine for more than two months before takeoff. The SpaceX technicians who helped them put on their space suits wore masks and gloves that made them look like ninja dressed in black. And in the launch center, SpaceX controllers were sitting far apart.

Hurley, a 53-year-old retired marine, and Behnken, 49, an Air Force colonel, are veterans of two space shuttle flights each. Hurley piloted the space shuttle in the latest astronaut launch from Kennedy on July 8, 2011.

In keeping with Musk's penchant for the futuristic flash, astronauts wore angular white uniforms with black trim. Instead of the usual multitude of dials, knobs, and switches, the Dragon capsule has three large touchscreens.

SpaceX has been launching cargo pods to the space station since 2012. In preparation for Wednesday's flight, SpaceX shipped a Dragon pod with just one test dummy on board last year, and docked seamlessly at the outpost in orbit. on autopilot, then returned to Earth in a dip.

During the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and shuttle programs, NASA relied on aerospace contractors to build spacecraft according to the agency's designs. NASA owned and operated the ships.

Under the new 21st century partnership, aerospace companies design, build, own, and operate spacecraft, and NASA is essentially a paying customer on a list that could eventually include researchers, artists, and nongovernmental tourists. (Tom Cruise has already expressed interest).

"What Elon Musk has done for the American space program is that he has brought vision and inspiration that we haven't had,quot; since the shuttle's retirement, Bridenstine said.

SpaceX and NASA technically consider the mission to be a test flight. SpaceX's next trip to the space station, scheduled for late August, will have a full crew of four: three Americans and one Japanese.

Wednesday's first human flight was originally targeted around 2015. But NASA's commercial crew program encountered bureaucratic delays and technical setbacks.

A SpaceX capsule exploded on the test bench last year. Boeing's first Starliner capsule ended up in the wrong orbit during an unmanned test flight in December and was nearly destroyed at the end of the mission. Both companies had problems with things like landing parachutes.

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Mike Schneider in Cape Canaveral, Florida contributed to this report.