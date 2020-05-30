SpaceX Moves Forward on Historic First Astronaut Launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX pushed ahead on Saturday in its landmark attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, the first by a private company.

Forecasters put the odds of acceptable conditions at 50-50 for 3:22 p.m. takeoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket – the first launch from the US USA with NASA astronauts in almost a decade.

SpaceX and NASA managers monitored the weather not only at the Kennedy Space Center, but also across the eastern seaboard and across the North Atlantic to Ireland. The waves and wind had to be within limits in case the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, which was transporting Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, had to make an emergency splash on the way to orbit.

Your destination is the International Space Station, 19 hours away.

"We are moving forward with the launch today. Climate challenges continue with a 50% chance of cancellation," NASA administrator Bridenstine tweeted.

Wednesday's countdown stopped in less than 17 minutes due to the threat of lightning. "Falcon / Dragon are designed to withstand multiple lightning strikes, but we don't think it's wise to take this risk," Elon Musk, CEO and founder of SpaceX, tweeted.

Hurley and Behnken said Friday that they suffered numerous delays on their space shuttle flights, both for technical and climatic reasons. Hurley said his first mission was postponed five times over the course of a month. Their second mission was the last NASA space shuttle flight in July 2011, the last time astronauts flew off the ground.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence planned to return for the second launch attempt. And early Saturday morning, viewers began lining up the Banana and Indian rivers in the surrounding cities for front-row views. Signs along the main street along the beaches urged "Godspeed,quot;.

NASA had tried to discourage viewers due to the coronavirus pandemic, and extremely limited the number of employees, visitors, and journalists within the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA hired SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 to bring astronauts to the space station, from contracts totaling $ 7 billion. Both companies released their crew capsules last year with test figures. SpaceX's Dragon surpassed all of its targets, while Boeing's Starliner capsule ended up in the wrong orbit and was nearly destroyed due to multiple software bugs. As a result, the first Starliner flight with astronauts is not expected until next year.

NASA wants to reduce its dependence on the Russian Space Agency, the only route for crews to the space station since the withdrawal of the space shuttles. It cost NASA billions of dollars for Russian Soyuz seats.

