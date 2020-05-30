SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts ready for second launch attempt on Saturday, weather permitting

Watch live coverage of the launch on Saturday at 3:22 p.m. EDT, in CBSN in the video player above and in your mobile or streaming device.

A spacecraft owned and operated by a private company: SpaceX – It is ready for takeoff on Saturday in what will be the first pilot launch orbit from American land since the shuttle stopped flying nearly nine years ago.

A Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the first Crew Dragon shuttle ship piloted by SpaceX, was scheduled to launch from the historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22:45 p.m. EDT will launch a long-awaited test flight to the International Space Station.

Arriving three days late due to stormy weather last wednesdayastronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken he faced an uncertain forecast for his second launch attempt. Forecasters called for a 50-50 probability of acceptable conditions and the same probability of rain, cloudiness, and electrical activity that would violate safety rules.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and astronaut ship Crew Dragon on platform 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but NASA and SpaceX mission managers plan to reevaluate the weather on Saturday morning before making the final decision to proceed. POT



But as Hurley and Behnken tweeted earlier, bad weather and launch thickets are a normal occurrence when it comes to launching rockets, and while delays are frustrating, flight safety is the watchword.

"On my first STS-127 flight on Shuttle Endeavor, we scrubbed 5 times over the course of a month looking for technical and weather challenges," said Hurley. "All launch confirmation criteria are developed long before any attempt. This makes the right scrub / launch decision easier at the moment."

If weather or some other problem prevents a launch on Saturday, SpaceX and NASA will re-cycle at 3 p.m. Sunday. when forecasters expect slightly better weather.

"We are going to launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil, and we will do so with the top priority of being the safety of our astronauts," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters on Friday. "Safety is the top priority, and that's what we're focused on."

Assuming a timely launch on Saturday, Hurley and Behnken will oversee a mostly automated appointment with the space station, docking at the front port of the lab complex around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

To welcome them on board will be Expedition 63 commander Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who were launched into the orbiting space laboratory on April 9 aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Hurley and Behnken are expected to remain on board the station for at least six weeks and possibly up to four months, assisting Cassidy with a comprehensive list of investigations and possibly one or more spacewalks to install new solar panel batteries and complete the installation of A European Experimental Platform.

NASA managers are waiting to make a decision on the duration of the mission until they have a better idea of ​​how the Crew Dragon capsule's solar cells are maintained in the space environment.