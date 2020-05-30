SpaceX and NASA successfully launch Crew Dragon spacecraft – Up News Info

NASA and SpaceX successfully launched the company's Falcon 9 rocket led by Elon Musk on Saturday.

The spacecraft took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL, at 3:22 PM ET, with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The Dragon spacecraft is on a demonstration mission (the second) to the International Space Station.

It was the first manned space flight in the US. USA Since the end of 2011 of the NASA space shuttle program. It is also the first private manned space flight, commercially built. (The Dragon spacecraft is designed to eventually transport private passengers to orbit, the ISS, or beyond.)

The planned launch was postponed on Wednesday due to weather concerns.