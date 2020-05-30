Sources: Anarchists concerned about law enforcement could expand to other areas – Up News Info

Multiple police sources tell Up News Info that they are concerned that anarchists may try to expand their damage zone to other parts of the Twin Cities that have not yet been touched.

Some sources tell us that they are monitoring anarchist traffic online and chat rooms that are trying to organize to bring more people to Minneapolis and other key cities where violence is taking place, such as Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Police are concerned that anarchists plan to try to promote more problems as early as Saturday night.

On Saturday, Governor Tim Walz said the entire Minnesota National Guard force has been mobilized in response to widespread and ongoing violence. It is a movement that has never been taken before in the history of the state.

The largest deployment in the state's history will take place ahead of what is expected to be the largest influx of protesters the city has seen so far in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Governor Walz at one point on Saturday morning suggested that the people who do violence are estimated to be about 80% from out of state and 20% from within, and told reporters that they will release names and background information about the arrested.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said they are exploring links with white supremacist groups in the metro area.