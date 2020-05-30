Sonoma County Sheriff agrees to enforce local health order after defiant stance – Up News Info San Francisco

SONOMA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – After a confusing day in Sonoma County, it appears that the county sheriff will enforce the most restrictive local health department's current sanction order rather than violate the state's more relaxed restrictions.

Earlier this week, Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Director of Health, announced that she had decided not to follow the governor's guidelines to move to the next stage of reopening businesses, including beauty salons. Dr. Mase has ordered an additional delay of two weeks.

"It is very important to understand that the Sonoma County health orders are aligned with the California State health orders, allowing individual counties to take more restrictive measures," explained Dr. Mase.

But on Thursday, Sheriff Mike Essick stated that he no longer believed those more restrictive measures were necessary and said so on the local KRSO radio station.

"We are going to default to the governor's guidance. So the state of California, Governor Newsom, has put together a very well-established plan, in my opinion," Essick said. "It has the best public health expert who advises it and we will continue with that plan. "

He posted on the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department Facebook page how he was instructing his officers to follow state instructions. The Sheriff's position did not sit well with Dr. Mase.

On Friday morning, a meeting with congressmen and local leaders was held with the sheriff. Dr. Mase later discussed that meeting in a Zoom call,

"During this conversation, we were able to reach an agreement and received clarity on the issues and concerns the sheriff had regarding health orders," Mase said.

While Essick initially posted on the department's Facebook page that he was not changing his position, on Friday afternoon the Sheriff posted an update on Facebook that declared a new era of cooperation with the director of health.

But during an afternoon called Zoom on Friday, when asked directly about who was in charge, Essick did not respond directly.

"I think we have to go further, Don. We have to take some other questions. Sorry, ”said Essick.