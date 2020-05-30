Some North Texas businesses are hurt by the coronavirus that raises prices and adds fees – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Consumers may soon begin to see a new surcharge on their receipts.

Due to financial losses from the pandemic, some restaurants, salons, and dental offices have begun to include a COVID-19 surcharge.

Stores from Missouri to Michigan have made national headlines after adding COVID-19 rates to customer bills.

Here in North Texas, Nails and Beyond Hulen announced on its Facebook page that it is raising prices.

"A price increase ($ 3 to $ 5) will be applied to their services for our sanitation effort and increased supply," the publication said.

Several dental offices in the Metroplex are also adding fees between $ 10 and $ 15.

"To ensure the safety of our staff and our patients, we will use additional personal protective equipment and there will be a $ 15 per appointment fee at this time," reads an email received by patients from the North Dallas Dental Group.

Michael Carroll, director of the University of North Texas Economic Research Group, said these fees could represent the new cost of doing business.

Carroll said companies need to recover from their financial losses. But the way they reveal that price rise will be different.

"They have to increase their prices in some way, whether it's an order line or a surcharge or if they do it by increasing prices," Carroll said. "I would probably reveal it because I think companies want to maintain their relationship with their clientele and base."

A spokeswoman for the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association said she has not yet heard of any local establishments adding COVID-19 surcharges.

Some customers said they understand why companies would have to charge extra during this time.

"I hope they try to explain it to me beforehand," said Kacie Mills, a student at Southern Methodist University. "But no, it wouldn't surprise me at all."

"You are doing additional sanitation, hiring more, hiring help to do the sanitation," said Ben Reed. "Then I can see the need for the price to go up."

But others said establishments should seek help from the government rather than customers.

"We should not have to pay for what is happening in the United States," said Quinton Young. "I feel like I'm already paying taxes, so I feel like it shouldn't be done."

Ryan White owns a barber shop in Lower Greenville.

He said that while he sees the benefit of additional fees, it is not something he plans to charge.

"I think it's better to support people and come together and not try to tax people who don't have that money right now," said White.

Under Governor Abbott's executive order, Texas bars and lounges are currently operating at 25% of capacity.

Meanwhile, restaurants may reopen at 50% occupancy.