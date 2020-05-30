Some Minneapolis and St. Paul post offices temporarily suspend delivery, retail services – Up News Info

As a precaution, the United States Postal Service announced Thursday that it will temporarily suspend services at select locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and that no mail will be sent on Friday to zip codes 55104, 55114, 55406, 55407, and 55408.

USPS says that both mail delivery and retail services will be suspended at Powderhorn, Minnehaha, Lake Street, MN Transfer and Industrial post offices, along with exclusive retail locations at Loop Station and Commerce Station.

Employees at these facilities work hard to send mail to 58,000 homes and businesses and provide mail services to more than 1,700 PO Box customers, according to USPS.

"The safety of our employees who provide this essential service is our highest priority," said postmaster William Jones. "Our Postal Inspection Service will review the status of current events on a daily basis and determine whether or not our employees are safe to take to these communities."

In St. Paul, they discontinue delivery of the Industrial Station and close for a day at Seeger Square, West Saint Paul Signal Hills, Minnesota Transfer and the Saint Paul main office.

For more information, visit the company's website.