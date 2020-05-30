Solo test drives and scheduled visits are among changes to Colorado auto dealerships amid pandemic – Up News Info

Colorado car dealerships have reopened their showrooms, but anyone looking to buy a car or truck shouldn't expect business to continue as usual.

“We believe that the landscape has permanently changed in some way. Much of our business, 95%, was in the showrooms. I don't think I'll ever go back to that, "said Michael Dunlap, vice president of business development for the Schomp Automotive Group, which has three locations in Arapahoe County and three in Douglas County.

Auto dealers provided an essential service under the state stay-at-home order, and parts and service departments remained open. Showrooms are closed to the public, though buyers can complete most of the purchase remotely and schedule a visit to complete an agreement.

“We were open for a long time by appointment. We sold one, two or three cars a day. That is a far cry from what we would normally do, ”said Lee Payne, owner of Planet Honda, Planet Hyundai and Genesis of Golden.

If dealerships did not have systems to handle remote transactions, they quickly implemented them. Only two forms required by the state need a "wet,quot; signature, and complete transactions can be done remotely, Payne said.

And more customers start to prefer it that way. Dunlap estimates that approximately half of his future transactions will be conducted remotely and the other half in person.

"We are perfectly fine with that," he said.

Showrooms reopened largely in early May under the safest and safest home guidelines. But to create social distancing, workplaces can only have half the staff they had before the pandemic.

A dealership that could have had a dozen sales staff will run six, said Doug Moreland, owner of the Moreland Auto Group, which has locations in the Front Range, Wyoming and Las Vegas.

Limited staff means bookings are likely to continue in the coming months. Consumers who just showed up may have to take a number or make an appointment and come back later. Although if it is a slow day, they can enter immediately.

Too many bodies in the batch are likely to trigger a stress reaction from the sales manager, the exact opposite of what it would have done before the pandemic.

As is the case at other retail stores, dealership employees now wear masks and offer them to customers who are shown with their faces uncovered. Technicians will come in and clean spaces after people are gone. And all purchased vehicles will be disinfected upon departure.

Social distancing also means not having to play hide and seek in the lot of sales staff looking to meet their quota. But there are far fewer tire kickers looking for something to do on a Saturday afternoon, dealers said. The people who appear are usually ready to make a deal.

“If they are venturing out to a car dealer, they are seriously interested in buying a vehicle. Why risk exposure? Moreland said.

Nor can people test cars at the Denver Auto Show. For the first time in 44 years, it will not take place.

One of the biggest changes consumers will notice involves the test drive. People are not expected to buy a car without driving it, Payne said. But a sales consultant will no longer use a shotgun to explain features, pinpoint a route, and most of all, make sure customers return.

"That is the area where we cannot control the separation," said Payne, who has placed Plexiglass barriers in sales offices. He considered doing the same in vehicles, but it was neither practical nor safe.

Dealers will photocopy the customer's driver's license and insurance card and will do their best to verify identities. And then they will cross their fingers.

"We do our best to make sure they are who they say they are," Payne said. “We have been very lucky. We haven't had much trouble. "

Tim Jackson, president and CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, said a dealer told him he had to file a police report after a vehicle went missing in a test drive. Some dealers, if unsure about a customer, will follow him on a test drive.

EACH, after years of recommending accompanying test drives, now advises that all test drives be solo.

"If you let customers do a test drive, don't put someone there with them," said Jackson.

Moreland said he has had no problem with solo driving tests, and that fraud attempts were more frequent when the showrooms were closed. Some scammers saw remote transactions as an opportunity to shop with a fake identity.

“We experience a lot of fraudulent activity. We had people who weren't the people they claimed to be and were trying to get car possessions, ”he said.

The attractiveness of incentives.

In addition to marketing a safety message, automakers are offering significant incentives to help consumers go out again. Zero percent financing, up to 84 months in some cases, is common. Many also forgo payments for the first three or even six months.

“There is an accumulated demand. It's started to come back quite a bit, ”Jackson said.

Nationwide motor vehicle sales fell 25.7% in March, but 12.4% smaller in April. May should see an even smaller decrease in sales as restrictions on more locations increase.

Overall, March and April were difficult months, turning over what had been a good start to the year, Moreland said. But May sales have rebounded and are on track to surpass last year's levels at a couple of locations, he said.

However, closings have or will soon create inventory issues. Auto search engine iSeeCars estimates that reduced sales in March and April are contributing to an excess of 2019 models, accounting for 10.8% of new car inventory across the country. Metro Denver ranks 17th highest in the largest 50 meters with 10.6% new cars than the 2019 model.

Some models have an especially large share of 2019 inventory, greater than 30% or even 40%. They include the Dodge Journey, Audi Q7, Volkswagen Atlas, Nissan Titan, Ford Ranger, Ram Pickup 1500 Classic, Nissan LEAF, and the plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander.

With financing deals now available, Moreland said some of the new 2019 models are now cheaper in terms of payment than a 2019 resale used with an external loan.

However, dealers are not concerned with the 2019 overhang. They see a different problem coming. Factory closings mean the most popular models could run out of stock in the coming weeks and delay the arrival of the 2021 models. Orders for motor vehicles fell 52% in April. And although they are expected to recover, the supply line may not be consistent.

"Carrying the lot with as much inventory as I can manage has been my philosophy," Moreland said. "We can take everything the factory can give us."

Payne said high demand for more popular models could push manufacturers to selectively withdraw the incentives they are providing.

"If they see that the market is recovering, why would they throw more money at it?" He said. "I expect the incentives will adjust in June from where they are now."

While the coming months may show a rebound, the sustainability of future sales is a question on dealers' minds. About 41 million US workers and independent contractors have applied for unemployment since mid-March, including nearly 500,000 in Colorado. An increasing number of consumers are simply no longer in a position to purchase a vehicle.

Uncertain path ahead

During tough economic times, buyers tend to gravitate toward used cars and trucks, which are more affordable. And while the decline in new purchases has meant fewer exchanges, several sources of additional used car supply are opening up.

Hertz sought bankruptcy protection and is expected to download thousands of used cars at reduced prices in the coming months. Since business and leisure travel are likely to remain subdued in the coming months, other car rental companies are expected to reduce their inventory as well.

Rental car resale prices have remained fixed, but could begin to drop as supply increases. New car incentives are also putting downward pressure on used car prices.

During the pandemic, dealers have extended expiring leases. If prices drop enough, people who rent vehicles can deliver them, adding more to the used car inventory.

Some of the temporary permits and layoffs are likely to turn into permanent job losses. And unless Congress intervenes, government assistance will decrease over time. That could push more distressed consumers to raise cash by selling vehicles that they can no longer afford to pay.

"We are selling more used than new vehicles at our two stores," Payne said. “We also do a fair amount of public acquisition. There is a lot of interest from people who want to sell their cars. "

But Jackson sees a countertrend that could boost demand for vehicles. The number of passengers in transit is very low and fewer and fewer people use shared transport services due to pollution. He suspects that those who do not have a car by choice will reconsider that decision.

People attend funerals, birthday celebrations, concerts, and church services in their cars. Drive-in theaters have replaced closed, closed theaters, and drive-through has replaced fast-food restaurants. Automotive culture is returning.

"There will be a movement back to privately owned cars compared to public transportation," he predicts.

Until now, no Colorado dealership has had to permanently close its doors, Jackson said. Manufacturers and lenders have shown flexibility, and so have employees. Many dealers laid off staff and applied for loans from the Check Protection Program to recover them. A little bullet and kept everyone on the payroll.

“We pay the people who came to work, and we pay the people who stayed at home. We don't finish a person, "Moreland said.

That earned him goodwill with his employees and placed him in a stronger position to reopen, even though the distancing restrictions mean that not everyone has returned yet. About a tenth of its approximately 800 workers have chosen to stay home due to health problems, he said.

Moreland, 72, said Colorado has been good to him since moving here four decades ago and that keeping everyone employed was a way to give back to the community.

"You can earn more money, but you cannot easily replace the good employees you have," he said. "Many people have unexpectedly lost their lives. You better take life and appreciate it.