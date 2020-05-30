Sofia Richie spoke about Scott Disick's age difference and meeting the Kardashian family just before leaving

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have officially separated. However, it is not due to the reasons one would generally think of when there is a 15-year age gap in a relationship.

According to an interview the model completed before the separation, she couldn't care less about the age difference or what someone had to say about it.

‘I just don't care what people think. (No) it bothers me because I'm so happy. Why would I let someone out of nowhere ruin that for me? "

As for her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, she has been friends with the family since she was a teenager.

When asked about his relationship with the mother of his ex's baby, he said the key is to be nice, because there is no reason not to.

The meeting with Cosmopolitan definitely seemed to be talking to a young woman who recently found her purpose.

Richie told the reporter: ‘When things started for the first time, I was discouraged because all I did was ‘Lionel Richie's daughter. But it is difficult to branch out on my own person when I have an artist as powerful as a father. My father always said, "Once you find yours, you will get away from it," and I feel like in recent years, I found that my lane in life was going in the direction I wanted to go. "

She is already an influencer / model and has a bikini line. She also has plans to get more involved in activism when it comes to talking about mental health and anxiety.

Meanwhile, Scott needs to focus on his health for the well-being of his children.

Reports claim that Sofia was removed from the scene because that is clear now more than ever after her short rehabilitation period.

However, sources close to the two say they have been "texting,quot; and that the separation may not last long.



