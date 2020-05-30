SMU waives ACT / SAT score requirements for admission next year due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Students applying for SMUs for the spring of 2021 or the following fall of 2021 do not have to submit ACT or SAT results for college admission and scholarship consideration, the University announced Friday.

The University's undergraduate admissions office is adopting an optional one-year temporary test policy to alleviate student concerns about tests being administered to the university during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The optional test admission allows a high school senior to decide whether submitting their standardized test scores will accurately reflect their academic achievement.

Since states and cities began issuing stay-at-place orders in March, the ACT and SAT test administrations have been canceled or postponed.

“This disruption to standardized testing affects all students, some more than others, students we would very much like to have come to SMU. If we can reassure them of their inability to take the ACT or SAT, we should do so, "said Elena Hicks, SMU Admission Dean.

The decision followed a campus-wide discussion with faculty and administrators who endorsed the plan, and is consistent with changes in many SMU-like institutions.

Students can still submit ACT or SAT scores if they wish, Hicks emphasized.

SMU explained that its Admission Committee "strives to identify talented students with a record of high academic and personal achievement."

Students send in their high school transcripts, a personal essay, letters of recommendation, and a record of what they have accomplished outside of the classroom for consideration.

This will be even more important for students who choose not to submit the SAT or ACT scores with their application, the University said.

"Optional trial admission is not an easier admission," said Wes Wagoner, SMU Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management. “SMU will continue to search for students who have excelled in high school and excel at SMU. Our motto, "World Changers Shaped Here,quot;, still applies. "

Test scores will also be optional for consideration of SMU scholarships.