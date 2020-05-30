Sidney Crosby has a chance to speak after Mario Lemieux's statue in Pittsburgh is smashed

For years, Sidney Crosby has done everything possible to avoid saying something controversial. But in today's climate, you may have to choose a side.

In recent days, athletes and protesters across the country have rallied against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd below the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. One of those athletes he spoke to was Sharks forward Evander Kane, one of 43 black players in the NHL.

MORE: Athletes, coaches ask for more collaboration

Kane, who appeared on ESPN's "First Take," challenged Crosby and Tom Brady to take a stand against racism.

"That's the only way it's going to change. We've been outraged for hundreds of years and nothing has changed," said Kane.

If that blow wasn't enough for Crosby to say something, anything, on the subject, then this weekend's violent demonstrations in Pittsburgh could be.

On Saturday, the statue of penguin legend Mario Lemieux at PPG Paints Arena was damaged with spray paint.

Lemieux participated in all five Stanley Penguin Cup titles: first, as a back-to-back championship player in 1991 in 1992, and then as an owner who saved hockey in Pittsburgh by buying a bankrupt franchise (2009, 2016, 2017). He is the only person in NHL history who has his Stanley Cup name both as a player and an owner.

Those accolades alone are enough to make Lemieux a living legend in Pittsburgh, but his philanthropy through the Mario Lemieux Foundation has further cemented his status in the city.

Beyond that, there is the mentor / mentee relationship between Lemieux and Crosby that started when the Penguins recruited Crosby for the first time overall in 2005. Crosby lived in Lemieux's home for a few years.

So the question remains: with gamers openly challenging him to speak and a statue of the franchise's biggest legend and the current owner who has been disfigured, how can Crosby avoid taking sides?

Don't be surprised if the 32-year-old center tries to thread the needle the same way he effortlessly threads the nutmeg passes through the legs of opposing defenders. It is entirely possible, perhaps even likely, that you will try to take a two-sided approach so as not to anger anyone. But what if he didn't?

He may not be "The Magnificent,quot;, but Crosby is a Pittsburgh hero in his own right. It also helped change the fortunes of a struggling penguin team, leading the franchise to three Stanley Cup titles. If there's anyone in Pittsburgh who can compare to Lemieux as a player, it's Crosby.

The difference between the two is that Crosby has never revealed much about his personal life. He is not on social media and has never taken a stand on matters of circumstance. But with Kane's push and the violence taking place in the city that has helped him become an NHL icon, it seems selfish for him to say nothing.

Imagine what you could do for a league where less than 6 percent of the players are black if you decided to support black Americans. Imagine what you could do for Pittsburgh, where the officer who killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose, unarmed, was acquitted of all charges four days after being charged with criminal murder, if he denounced police brutality.

Crosby has been given the opportunity on a silver platter to weigh in on an extremely tangible subject that is important to his hometown of hockey. The question is, will he step forward and try to score, or will he pass someone else?